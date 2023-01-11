Calling all RC writers: Gould to host Raymond Central Writers Symposium

VALPARAISO — Late last year, Raymond Central junior Morgan Lahm self-published her debut poetry collection, “A Soul of Gold,” and received praise from then-president of the Raymond Central Public Schools Board of Education Harriet Gould, who was impressed by the young poet’s pluck to put her own work out into the world.

Gould saw her fair share of students pass through Raymond Central’s halls in her 45 years involved with the district, but when she caught wind of Lahm’s poetry, she noticed a trend going on.

“To me, it’s pretty amazing in a small school that there are as many published authors as we have,” Gould said. “When I saw that Morgan had a book as an 11th-grader in school, I thought, ‘It’s time to do something.’”

On Sunday, Jan. 15, Gould will host the first Raymond Central Writers Symposium at Pine Crest Farms B&B in rural Valparaiso. She sent out invitations to Raymond Central graduates who have had their work published, as novelists, playwrights and children’s authors. But Gould said all writers are welcome, as is anyone interested in writing or hearing the discussions.

On the list of invitees are children’s authors Margaret Lanik and Tami Seeman Pytlik, novelists Deven Rieck and Catina Borgmann and playwright Kent Millington, among others. Gould said not all of the writers will be able to be present, but she expects good insight from the writers and artists who attend. She said conversation could range from motivations, to successes, to struggles as writers.

“To hear those kinds of things, I think you learn from those, hearing what other people have gone through,” Gould said.

And to hear about the experiences of seasoned writers could inspire other writers, young and old, to test their pen, whether they’re writing to tell stories, for an emotional release, or both.

“I think it’s important because there are others that are writing in secret,” Gould said. “You’ve got to celebrate those successes. Success breeds success, so when people know about that, maybe they’re willing to take a risk.”

Gould said word of the symposium spread to writers who weren’t on her initial list, like Emily Quick, who is a Raymond Central graduate who writes poetry and music. Gould’s hope is that any Raymond Central alumni who have published work are able to take part in the symposium.

Whoever ends up attending, Gould said she’ll sit back and let the discussion flow.

“I don’t need to say anything,” she said. “I want to hear what everybody else has to say.”

The Raymond Central Writers Symposium takes place on Jan. 15 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. If you plan to attend, RSVP by texting 402-650-6239.