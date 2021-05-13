Cadotte’s love for cows leads to career, cultural opportunities

“When I got there, it was just like, can people live like this?” Cadotte said. “It was heartbreaking for me if I wasn’t already heartbroken for my grandma.”

Cadotte said she would like to set up a local dairy farm to make money for the community. Cadotte said she wants to ultimately enroll herself in the tribe and educate herself on the Lakota language to better connect with her culture. She hopes this will help her gain trust from those living on the reservation so they will accept her help.

Gotschall said it’s not only exciting to see a young person like Cadotte take an interest in agriculture, but also having a strong desire to become involved with native agriculture.

“I think anytime that you have an opportunity to work with people who want to give back to their community, and take something back that they can use to help themselves and others, that’s just always a good situation,” Gotschall said.

Cadotte is excited for a lot of things with this internship. Not only will it further her hopeful career, but it will broaden her horizons.

“I’m excited for the seafood. I’m excited for the cows,” Cadotte said. “(I’m) excited to finally get out of state for a little while and I’m excited to spend my summer making money.”