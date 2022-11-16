Cada playing huge part in record-breaking season for WSC

WAYNE – Working hard and being a good teammate has been at the forefront of the journey for Kelsie Cada in her volleyball career. It has gotten the native of Wahoo to the point where she isn’t just a member of one of the best Division II volleyball programs at Wayne State, but she is making a difference with her play for the Wildcats.

“That was one of my goals going into my college career, to be a six-rotation player and have that responsibility,” Kelsie Cada said. “Volleyball is just something I love to do. Having fun on the court for me is what it is all about.”

This year the junior was second on the team in kills in the regular season with 360. She also had 43 blocks, 303 digs and 26 aces which made her one of the most well-rounded athletes for Wayne State.

Her success helped her jump from Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Second Team last season to First Team All-Conference this year. This accomplishment, she stated, would not be possible if not for her amazing teammates who push her every day.

“It was another one of my goals to just do my best this season,” Cada said. “I put in the work and I put in the effort every day at practice along with my teammates. I give all the credit to them. My setters give me perfect balls so that I can attack and I couldn’t do it without them. It’s really a whole team effort.”

Cada also has a very supportive family that has helped her along the volleyball journey she has been on. They pushed her to be her best at a young age and it continues to this day.

“My family has definitely helped me along the way,” Cada said. “They pushed me when I was young and I played club volleyball. They supported me through that and are a big part of getting me to where I am.”

As a team, the Wildcats went 29-1 in the regular season and took home their first ever outright conference championship.

The race for the NSIC regular season title came down to the final day when Wayne State took on perennial powerhouse Concordia out of St. Paul, Minnesota on the road. In a five set thriller, the Wildcats knocked off the Bears 25-19, 16-25, 21-25, 25-18 and 15-8.

In the pressure-packed match, Cada was at her best with 13 kills and three aces.

“We knew it was going to be a grind because Concordia is our rival,” Cada said. “They are really good competition and we love playing against them. To be able to beat them on their home court was sweet because we didn’t have to share that title with them. We are a really special group and we all just work hard and we were so deserving of this.”

What made the title a little more special was Cada, who attended Bishop Neumann, was able to share it with one of her good friends on the court in senior Elly Larson, who went to Wahoo High School. Instead of being cross-town rivals, the two were able to bask in the glory of winning a title as teammates.

“We had always competed against each other and to now finally be on the same court together is such a fun experience,” Cada said. “We came from the same hometown and to now be able to play with each other for a potential title is incredible.”

In the NSIC Conference Tournament, Wayne State suffered their second loss of the year in five sets to Augustana. Despite the loss, the Wildcats earned top seed in the NCAA Central Regional Tournament where they will take on No. 8-seed Harding on Nov. 18 at home.

If Wayne State were to win its regional tournament, they would advance to the Elite Eight for the second time in program history. The only other time that the Wildcats got that far came back in 2015.

It’s a task that Cada knows that Wayne State is up for.

“Anytime you play anybody in the NSIC it’s a grind and it’s a battle because every team is good,” Cada said. “One of our other mottos this year is to out-team the other team. We want to collectively be a team who communicates better and works harder than the other team. I think that’s what is going to progress us to be where we want to be at the end of the season, compared to where other teams are going to be.”