BVH to present RC facilities data at late-August meeting

RAYMOND – In February, about 50 members of the Raymond Central community met with the district’s school board and administrators to discuss the state of the district’s facilities and the enrollment numbers that have begun to pack classrooms.

Much of the discussion revolved around a feasibility study conducted in late 2021 by broker-dealer First National Capital Markets, which evaluated the pros and cons of the district potentially consolidating its operations onto the middle school and high school property.

No final decisions were made at the community meeting, but Superintendent Lynn Johnson closed the evening by saying that the district does not have the option to watch enrollment growth happen without taking steps to address it.

“What we know as the board is we do have some facility needs, and we have to make some decisions on where we’re going with them,” Johnson said at the February meeting.

It’s been more than six months since that meeting, but since then, the Raymond Central Board of Education has selected BVH Architecture as the firm that will evaluate the district’s situation and present several possible building or renovation plans to handle the district’s rising enrollment and aging facilities.

In an update at the school board’s regular August meeting, Johnson reported that BVH had completed most of its preliminary data gathering and was getting closer to having detailed information ready to present to the Raymond Central community.

“(BVH) spent last spring and most of summer reviewing our facilities, our structures, our infrastructures, bringing various experts on site,” Johnson said. “They spent some time last spring also doing surveys with internal staff members, and they’re collating all of that (information) now.”

Johnson said BVH’s workflow involves inputting the data into a formula that assigns a rating, from 0 to 100, to each building. The score indicates what changes, if any, need to be made at each facility.

The results of that formula, Johnson said, will be shared with community members on Aug. 31 at a second patron meeting, where BVH and First National Capital Markets will be present.

Then, at the September school board meeting, BVH will meet with the school board to present several routes that the board could take to address its facilities needs. Johnson said the board’s goal is to have a decision made – on potential building projects and necessary financing – at the November board meeting, but she said there will be multiple opportunities for the public to share their opinions and ask questions before the November vote.

“This next couple months is going to be a little bit of a sprint,” Johnson said. “We’re going to be doing some heavy lifting here.”

In other action, new activities director and assistant principal Tony Kobza updated the board on progress toward raising $150,000 to pay for two new video scoreboards in the high school gym. Kobza said as of the Aug. 10 board meeting, fundraising totals had eclipsed the $100,000 mark. He said the majority of the funds had come from advertising sponsorships.

Kobza’s initial plan was to have the funds on hand and the scoreboards installed before the start of the winter sports season, but he would confer with Johnson after Aug.1 to determine whether they could purchase the boards to have them installed in time.

“We’re really close to being able to make a decision to move forward,” Kobza said.

Johnson said fundraising efforts will continue as the goal comes closer into view.

“We’re encouraging people to continue to contribute because there are residual costs, and we’d love to have that all covered,” she said.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.