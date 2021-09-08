Butterfly garden continues to evolve, needs volunteers

Some of those ideas include removing some of the plants to add things like stepping logs for kids to hop across as they explore the garden. Carlson said she also hopes the garden could ultimately be something that offers opportunities in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics, also known as STEAM.

With this in mind, Carlson said she also is looking into different types of funding she could apply for to continue to further the garden.

Since the beginning of her journey with this 20-plus-year-old garden, Carlson has been requesting volunteer help from her fellow parents in the district, but has found issues developing a group.

“It’s hard to get consistent help,” Carlson said.

Carlson has had parents help once or twice for several hours, but after one visit, she loses those extra hands. Carlson said she needs a group of parents willing to work two to three hours a week to help maintain the garden.

She eventually hopes to form a subcommittee of the Parent Teacher Organization dedicated to the upkeep of the garden.

For those interested in donating time, funds or equipment to the garden, Carlson can be contacted at aricazcarlson@gmail.com.