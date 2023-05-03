LINCOLN - With the regular season winding down, the Waverly Girls Tennis Team had three different duals this past week. They tied 6-6 with Lincoln Christian on April 25 and were swept by Elkhorn North and Elkhorn on April 24 and 27.

Against the Crusaders at the Woods Tennis Center on Tuesday, Mallory Kreikemeier and Regan Landis got the Vikings going with an 8-6 win at No. 1 doubles. Picking up a 7-5 victory in the No. 2 doubles were Chloe King and Seanna MacDonald.

In the No. 2 singles, Johnson earned an 8-2 victory and Kreikemeier picked up an 8-3 win in the No.3 doubles.

Finishing with an 8-1 victory in No. 4 singles was Reagan Landis. That was followed up by King earning an 8-4 win in the No. 5 singles.

Losing by finals of 8-2 in No. 1 singles and No. 6 singles were Maddy Brunssen and MacDonald. Falling 8-3 in the No. 7 singles and 8-4 in the No.8 singles were Sehren Carlson and Happold.

Brunnssen and Johnson in No.3 doubles and Carlson and Happold in No. 4 doubles were defeated by a final of 8-2 and 8-1.

A day prior, Waverly had a home dual with Elkhorn North. The Vikings were beaten 8-0 in seven of the 10 matches.

Falling by scores of 8-1 were Brunssen in No. 1 singles and Happold and Brunssen in No. 3 doubles. Kreikemeier also lost 8-2 in No. 3 singles.

The final meet of the week for Waverly was a dual at Elkhorn on Thursday. Similar to the Elkhorn Dual, the Vikings were unable to pick up a win.

Coming the closest to victory with an 8-3 loss were Kreikemeier and Landis. Ending up falling by scores of 8-2 were Brunssen and Carlson in No. 1 and No. 7 singles.

Waverly will be taking part in two meets this week. They are at the York Invite at 9:00 a.m. on May 5 and the Beatrice Invite at 9:00 a.m. on May 6.