Building construction class teaches real-life experience

“I know that I’m helping out the school,” Hanke said.

Manstedt said that because of the severe weather Nebraska dealt with at the beginning of 2021 the start date was delayed, but the building will be completed by the end of the school year.

He said the most difficult part of the class is that most students haven’t done anything like this before so they don’t always understand why doing certain things ahead of time can be beneficial in the end.

“I would say the biggest thing is just learning the why behind what we’re doing,” Manstedt said.

In spring 2021, the class will build a garage by the middle school practice field which will be the final garage for the district. Manstedt said he is always looking for potential, future projects the class can work on. He can be reached at reed.manstedt@district145.org.

When Manstedt’s students come back after graduating, they’ll be able to see the legacy they left behind when they were in high school.

“God willing this will be here for the next 30, 40, 50, 60 years,” Manstedt said.