Bucks win against Auburn

VALPARAISO – The Branched Oak Bucks baseball team got the week off to a great start with a 9-0 home victory over the Auburn Bulldogs on a beautiful day for baseball on April 5.

The story of the game was the combined perfect game tossed by Bucks pitchers senior Maclain Beach and freshman Maddox Meyer.

The two hurlers combined to work seven innings and allowed no hits and no walks while facing 22 hitters. They combined to strike out 10 Bulldog hitters.

The Bucks offense came through with nine hits and three home runs against the visitors.

Beach delivered a three-run bomb in the third inning to give the Bucks a 6-0 lead.

Junior Travis Nelson also added two hits, including a home run and drove in three runs.

Junior Conor Zegar led the home team with three base hits.

Sophomore Hayden Frank added a home run for the Bucks.

The game against the Bulldogs ended up being the only game of the week for the Bucks.