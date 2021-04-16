 Skip to main content
Bucks win against Auburn
Bucks win against Auburn

Branched Oak Baseball 2021

2021 BRANCHED OAK BUCKS ROSTER: Team members include (not in picture order) Cody Sykes, Jacob Schultz, Rylan Stover, Mitch Albrecht, Travis Nelson, Noah Gonyea, Connor Zegar, Brett Thieman, Kade Grant, Maddox Meyer, Malcolm Saltzman, Gavan Dunse, Elliott Robotham, Trentyn Beekman, Jacob Clarke, Colt Reiling, Brayden Boehle, Maclain Beach, Hayden Frank, Oliver Day, Josh Masek, Jacob Schweitzer, Mike Potter, Tate Roubal, Carson Ramsier, Keegan Robinson, Luke Schmidt, Brett Rhone, Lucas Buresh, Owin Little, Luke Beckman, Ben Kliment, Thomas Warenski, Colby DenHartog, Tyler Thieman, Sam Burbach, Micah Roubal, Rhett Cotter, Owen Sabatka, Anthony Kouma and Matthew Kienzier. (Staff Photo by Anna Boggs)

VALPARAISO – The Branched Oak Bucks baseball team got the week off to a great start with a 9-0 home victory over the Auburn Bulldogs on a beautiful day for baseball on April 5.

The story of the game was the combined perfect game tossed by Bucks pitchers senior Maclain Beach and freshman Maddox Meyer.

The two hurlers combined to work seven innings and allowed no hits and no walks while facing 22 hitters.  They combined to strike out 10 Bulldog hitters.

The Bucks offense came through with nine hits and three home runs against the visitors.

Beach delivered a three-run bomb in the third inning to give the Bucks a 6-0 lead.

Junior Travis Nelson also added two hits, including a home run and drove in three runs.

Junior Conor Zegar led the home team with three base hits.

Sophomore Hayden Frank added a home run for the Bucks.

The game against the Bulldogs ended up being the only game of the week for the Bucks.

They were supposed to play Platte Valley on April 8 and Douglas County West on April 9, but both games had to be postponed due to wet field conditions.

The Bucks played on the road against Arlington on April 12.  Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.

