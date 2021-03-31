 Skip to main content
Bucks have large, talented team in 2021
Bucks have large, talented team in 2021

Branched Oak Baseball

2021 BRANCHED OAK BUCKS BASEBALL TEAM: Team members include (not in picture order) Cody Sykes, Jacob Schultz, Rylan Stover, Mitch Albrecht, Travis Nelson, Noah Gonyea, Connor Zegar, Brett Thieman, Kade Grant, Maddox Meyer, Malcolm Saltzman, Gavan Dunse, Elliott Robotham, Trentyn Beekman, Jacob Clarke, Colt Reiling, Brayden Boehle, Maclain Beach, Hayden Frank, Oliver Day, Josh Masek, Jacob Schweitzer, Mike Potter, Tate Roubal, Carson Ramsier, Keegan Robinson, Luke Schmidt, Brett Rhone, Lucas Buresh, Owin Little, Luke Beckman, Ben Kliment, Thomas Warenski, Colby DenHartog, Tyler Thieman, Sam Burbach, Micah Roubal, Rhett Cotter, Owen Sabatka, Anthony Kouma and Matthew Kienzier.  (Staff Photo by Anna Boggs)

MALCOLM – After having their 2020 season wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic Coach Andrew Edwards and the Branched Oak Bucks are ready to get back into action on the diamond.

The Bucks finished 7-12 in 2019 which was just the second year of competition for the consolidated union of Malcolm and Raymond Central High Schools.

The team competes in Class B and is ready to take another step in building a successful program while competing in the Capitol Conference.

“We have quality depth this season. We have a lot of guys who are good ballplayers,” said Edwards.

As is the care every season, pitching will be key to success and Edwards feels pretty good about his staff.

Bucks pitchers struggled with control in the season opener against Central City on March 19, but in their second game, a 7-0 win over Douglas County West, the pitching was on point.

Buck starter Maclain Beach and reliever Maddox Meyer combined to strike out 14 Falcon hitters while allowing just two base hits in the shutout victory.

Edwards believes he has as many as seven pitchers who can rely on to log innings in 2021.

The Bucks will be lead at the plate by Colby DenHartog, Lucas Buresh, Travis Nelson, Meyer and Jacob Clarke who all return with a ton of experience on the diamond.

