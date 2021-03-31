Bucks have large, talented team in 2021

MALCOLM – After having their 2020 season wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic Coach Andrew Edwards and the Branched Oak Bucks are ready to get back into action on the diamond.

The Bucks finished 7-12 in 2019 which was just the second year of competition for the consolidated union of Malcolm and Raymond Central High Schools.

The team competes in Class B and is ready to take another step in building a successful program while competing in the Capitol Conference.

“We have quality depth this season. We have a lot of guys who are good ballplayers,” said Edwards.

As is the care every season, pitching will be key to success and Edwards feels pretty good about his staff.

Bucks pitchers struggled with control in the season opener against Central City on March 19, but in their second game, a 7-0 win over Douglas County West, the pitching was on point.

Buck starter Maclain Beach and reliever Maddox Meyer combined to strike out 14 Falcon hitters while allowing just two base hits in the shutout victory.

Edwards believes he has as many as seven pitchers who can rely on to log innings in 2021.

The Bucks will be lead at the plate by Colby DenHartog, Lucas Buresh, Travis Nelson, Meyer and Jacob Clarke who all return with a ton of experience on the diamond.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.