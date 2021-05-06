Bucks finish regular season with big win

MALCOLM – After two losses in a row, the Branched Oak Bucks baseball team rebounded for a win to end the regular season.
Earlier in the week, the Bucks saw their losing streak reach five games on April 26 when they were defeated 12-2 in five innings at the hands of Wahoo-Bishop Neumann-Lincoln Lutheran in Valparaiso on a hot and sunny Monday afternoon.
The Bucks trailed 7-0 after two innings and a five-run top of the fifth by the Warriors sealed the home team’s fate.
The Bucks were limited to just four base hits and had 12 base runners.
Junior Connor Zegar reached base twice and drove in a run for the Bucks.
Junior Travis Nelson and senior Matthew Kienzler each scored runs for the home team.
Sophomore Rylan Stover, Nelson and senior Lucas Buresh all stole bases.
Senior Maclain Beach was hit hard and was tagged with the loss after allowing seven runs and nine hits in two-and-a-third innings of work.
After a couple of days off, the Bucks returned to action at home on April 29 against the second-ranked Hastings Tigers.
Hastings grasped control of the game from the outset and rolled to the 14-7 victory.
Zegar, senior Gavan Dunse and Jacob Schweitzer combined for seven of the team’s 10 base hits and each drove in two runs. Both of Schweitzer’s hits were doubles.
Zegar, Colby DenHartog and Stover gave up a combined 14 hits, four walks and 14 runs.
The Bucks bounced back and ended their five-game losing streak with a 13-0 shutout victory over Falls City in Malcolm on May 1 to wrap up the regular season.
Frank had a monster game at the plate for the home team, blasting two home runs and driving in a team-best four runs.
Zegar added a double and a home run against Falls City and Maddox Meyer finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate.
Nelson was on base twice and stole two bases.
The Bucks finished the regular season with a record of 9-10.