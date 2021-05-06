Bucks finish regular season with big win

MALCOLM – After two losses in a row, the Branched Oak Bucks baseball team rebounded for a win to end the regular season.

Earlier in the week, the Bucks saw their losing streak reach five games on April 26 when they were defeated 12-2 in five innings at the hands of Wahoo-Bishop Neumann-Lincoln Lutheran in Valparaiso on a hot and sunny Monday afternoon.

The Bucks trailed 7-0 after two innings and a five-run top of the fifth by the Warriors sealed the home team’s fate.

The Bucks were limited to just four base hits and had 12 base runners.

Junior Connor Zegar reached base twice and drove in a run for the Bucks.

Junior Travis Nelson and senior Matthew Kienzler each scored runs for the home team.

Sophomore Rylan Stover, Nelson and senior Lucas Buresh all stole bases.

Senior Maclain Beach was hit hard and was tagged with the loss after allowing seven runs and nine hits in two-and-a-third innings of work.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After a couple of days off, the Bucks returned to action at home on April 29 against the second-ranked Hastings Tigers.