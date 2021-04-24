Bucks claim Capitol Conference title

Freshman pitcher Maddox Meyer started and was tagged with the loss after allowing four hits, three walks and three runs in four-and-two-thirds of an inning.

The Bucks returned to the field on a cold and windy Thursday afternoon in Valparaiso for a make-up contest against Platte Valley.

The game was a wild offensive affair that was claimed by the Bucks 11-10.

The Bucks hammered out 14 base hits, earned six walks and finished with 24 baserunners against the Patriots.

DenHartog and Nelson both finished with three hits and combined to score four runs against the Patriots.

Senior Michael Potter added two hits and drove in two runs.

Four Branched Oak pitchers scattered eight hits, 10 runs and six walks over seven innings.

Two days later the Bucks opened Capitol Conference Tournament play on a cold and breezy Saturday afternoon in Valparaiso.

The Bucks started off with an efficient 5-1 victory over the Arlington Eagles in the semifinals.