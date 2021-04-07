Bucks cap busy week with offensive outburst

VALPARAISO – Two bad innings cost the Branched Oak Bucks in a 15-4 setback at home against the Ralston Rams on March 29 in Malcolm.

Ralston scored seven runs in the fourth inning and added eight more in the sixth to pull away for the 11-run six-inning win.

Seven errors and six walks plagued the Bucks. The Rams had 24 baserunners in six innings against the home team.

Junior Travis Nelson and leadoff man Rylan Stover paced the Branched Oak offense. Nelson went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Stover finished 2-for-3 and added an RBI.

Sophomore Hayden Frank delivered a two-run double for the Bucks.

Bucks pitchers Maclain Beach, Josh Masek and Colby DenHartog struggled mightily, allowing a combined 11 hits, six walks and 15 runs.

Twenty-four hours later the Bucks struggles on the mound continued and they were defeated by the Waverly Vikings at Lawson Park in Waverly by a score of 13-4.

The Bucks trailed 5-4 until the bottom of the fifth when the home team was able to push across eight runs.

Five errors and a combined seven walks by three different pitchers hurt the visitors chances at earning a win.