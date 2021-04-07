Bucks cap busy week with offensive outburst

VALPARAISO – Two bad innings cost the Branched Oak Bucks in a 15-4 setback at home against the Ralston Rams on March 29 in Malcolm.
Ralston scored seven runs in the fourth inning and added eight more in the sixth to pull away for the 11-run six-inning win.
Seven errors and six walks plagued the Bucks. The Rams had 24 baserunners in six innings against the home team.
Junior Travis Nelson and leadoff man Rylan Stover paced the Branched Oak offense. Nelson went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Stover finished 2-for-3 and added an RBI.
Sophomore Hayden Frank delivered a two-run double for the Bucks.
Bucks pitchers Maclain Beach, Josh Masek and Colby DenHartog struggled mightily, allowing a combined 11 hits, six walks and 15 runs.
Twenty-four hours later the Bucks struggles on the mound continued and they were defeated by the Waverly Vikings at Lawson Park in Waverly by a score of 13-4.
The Bucks trailed 5-4 until the bottom of the fifth when the home team was able to push across eight runs.
Five errors and a combined seven walks by three different pitchers hurt the visitors chances at earning a win.
Frank led the Bucks offense with three base hits and a stolen base and Nelson and DenHartog came through with two hits apiece.
Beach started for the Bucks and was tagged with the loss after allowing five runs in three innings.
After a couple of days off, the Bucks returned to the diamond to play host to the Twin River Titans on April 2.
The Branched Oak offense turned in their most productive afternoon of the season and held on for the 18-11 slugfest victory over the Titans on a beautiful day for baseball in Valparaiso.
The Bucks finished with 16 base hits and had two six-run innings.
Two Bucks players, Mitch Albrecht and Michael Potter hit home runs and DenHartog finished 4-for-5 with two doubles, five stolen bases, four runs scored and three RBI.
Beach and Nelson also added two hits for the Bucks and combined to score four runs.
Senior Gavin Dunse started and earned the win for the Bucks. He allowed five hits and three runs in three innings.
Branched Oak played at home against Auburn on Monday. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.