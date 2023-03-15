WAVERLY — Usually when a roof is installed with a skylight, it’s meant to add natural brightness and color to an indoor environment. In the case of Hamlow Elementary School’s library skylight, it lets in another outdoor element — water.

Waverly School District 145 Business Manager Mikal Shalikow took his job in the district last summer, and he said Hamlow staff have lamented since his arrival the leaky skylight that forms a rectangular band above the school’s library.

“They said they’ve had buckets on the floor, and water has just been running in pretty steadily in the past,” Shalikow said.

The problem occurs not when it rains, but when heavy snow or ice melts on the roof. The skylight angles upward, Shalikow said, but was built without a stem wall, meaning the area inside of the skylight’s ring has no place for moisture to drain.

Inside the building, watermarks are visible on the cedar inline that surrounds the skylight, and drywall shows signs of mold.

At the March 6 board of education meeting, the board approved a bid from BluCor Construction Group of Lincoln to fill in the skylight and replace some of the nearby drywall. LED lighting will be installed in the skylight’s place to create the illusion of natural light. The price tag is about $350,000, which was lower than that of a second bid from Hausmann Construction that came in at just over $500,000.

But both bids came in higher than anticipated, Shalikow said. Initial estimates suggested the district could expect bids between $175,000 and $250,000, but Shalikow said the higher cost is likely due to material costs and the tight schedule the district needs the contractor to work within.

Shalikow said they hope to have construction completed by the time school starts in mid-August, and they have a deadline set for Aug. 1. Construction will start after the second semester ends on May 18.

In other school district news, the board approved the hire of a new business and computers teacher, Kendal Wahlgren. The hire helps the district avoid a potential headache down the road, as Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell has predicted that demand for computer science teachers will rise since the Nebraska Legislature passed a law last year requiring all high school students to take at least one computer science course. The new law takes effect starting in the next school year.

Worrell said at the December meeting that some school districts would likely be scrambling to find young teachers qualified to teach computer science classes.

“We’re glad to get it out of the way, glad to get it hired and glad we found a good person for it,” Worrell said last week.

Also at the March board meeting, the board set its option enrollment capacities for the 2023-24 school year, continuing a recent trend of allowing zero option enrollment students into Waverly Middle School and Waverly High School. Both buildings are already at or near capacity.

“We need to keep our class sizes as comfortable as possible for our teachers to teach in and for our students to learn in,” Worrell said of the board’s reasoning.

Another factor was the district’s status as a “negative option enrollment district,” meaning the typical number of students who option into Waverly schools from other districts is lower than the number of students who leave Waverly to go to other schools. Worrell said that’s because of District 145’s border with Lincoln Public Schools and the many students who choose to attend Lincoln schools instead of Waverly.

Only when a district is a positive option enrollment district does the district receive state aid.

Hamlow, Eagle Elementary and Waverly Intermediate School all will accept no more than five option students per grade level, with some grades taking none depending on their current enrollment.

Finally, the board set a date for a surplus sale that will include items that have accumulated in the district’s buildings over the years. On June 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the district will hold a sale of what Worrell said could be old desks, unused classroom equipment, out-of-date technology and maintenance items.

“We need to create more storage space for current materials, items that are relevant and not just pieces of furniture and equipment that have been sitting there for years and years and years,” Worrell said. “It’s kind of like a rummage sale of your house. After a while, you kind of need to purge.”