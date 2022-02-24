Bryce and Kreikemeier lead Mustangs with Runner-Up finishes

OMAHA- Seniors Conner Kreikemeier and Logan Bryce led the Raymond Central wrestling team by picking up second-place finishes at the Class C State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Feb. 17-19. Their performances led the Mustangs to an 11th place finish with 45 points.

“I am just really proud and happy for them to get that opportunity,” Raymond Central Head Coach Harold Pester said. “We got here two years ago with Conner and it didn’t go well and we were hoping it would go better today. They have both been through a lot and battled injuries, but they both just keep plugging away and keep fighting.”

It wasn’t an easy road for Conner Kreikemeier at the 170 pounds weight class, as he had to battle to the very end in all his victories. In the opening round, he snuck by Ashton Meinecke of St. Paul with a 5-4 decision and Josh Jessen of Yutan with a 3-1 decision in the Quarterfinals. Against Christopher Scdoris of Milford in the Semifinals, he once again built an early lead and hung on to take a 6-5 decision.