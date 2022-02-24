Bryce and Kreikemeier lead Mustangs with Runner-Up finishes

OMAHA- Seniors Conner Kreikemeier and Logan Bryce led the Raymond Central wrestling team by picking up second-place finishes at the Class C State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Feb. 17-19. Their performances led the Mustangs to an 11th place finish with 45 points.
“I am just really proud and happy for them to get that opportunity,” Raymond Central Head Coach Harold Pester said. “We got here two years ago with Conner and it didn’t go well and we were hoping it would go better today. They have both been through a lot and battled injuries, but they both just keep plugging away and keep fighting.”
It wasn’t an easy road for Conner Kreikemeier at the 170 pounds weight class, as he had to battle to the very end in all his victories. In the opening round, he snuck by Ashton Meinecke of St. Paul with a 5-4 decision and Josh Jessen of Yutan with a 3-1 decision in the Quarterfinals. Against Christopher Scdoris of Milford in the Semifinals, he once again built an early lead and hung on to take a 6-5 decision.
In his second trip to the State Finals, Conner Kreikemeier was going to have to knock off top rated Gavin Zoucha of Malcolm. Early on in the match, Zoucha got him on his back and he never recovered as he ended up getting pinned in a 1:10.
Bryce started his run to the finals at 132 pounds by pinning Iverson Mejia of Wilber-Clatonia in 1:27. He then earned a 5-1 decision against Levi McGrew of Lincoln Christian in the Quarterfinals and won an 8-0 decision over Kaden Gregory of Logan View in the Semifinals.
His State Championship match came against Alexander Schademann of Fillmore Central who beat him for the District Title in Utica the week prior.
Similar to the previous match, it was tight early on as the score remained 0-0 after the first. It was Schademann who built a 3-0 lead over the next two periods before Bryce sprang into action and picked up two points late.
He ended up having to let Schademann get to his feet as he tried for a takedown with under a minute. Unfortunately for Bryce, he wasn’t able to get it and Schademann slipped out with a 4-2 decision victory.
Picking up wins but not medaling for the Mustangs at state this year was Jacob Schultz at 113 pounds, Kyle Peterson at 152, and Tie Hollandsworth at 160. In their first trips to state Sophia Shultz at 106 pounds, Brock Skeahan at 126, and Mason Kreikemeier at 195 all finished winless.
Overall, Pester was happy with the performance his group put up this weekend. It was never in doubt that this group fought till the end.