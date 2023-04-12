COLUMBUS – The Waverly girls tennis team continued to show great leaps and bounds in terms of improvement on the court this past week. They won a dual with Crete at home on April 5 and then took first place at the Columbus Invite on April 6.

Leading the Vikings to a first place finish at the Columbus Invite on Thursday was Maddy Brunssen and Sophie Johnson in No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Both players took first place and finished the day with 4-0 marks.

“Overall it was a week of a lot of growth and improvement,” Waverly Head Coach Tammy Tegler said. “All positions are really working hard on all aspects of the game and it’s starting to show in the results. It was great to see Brunssen and Johnson compete well at the invite.”

Coming in fourth place were the No. 1 doubles team of Mallory Kreikemeier and Reagan Landis and the No. 2 doubles team of Chloe King and Seanna MacDonald. In four matches, they both ended up with 2-2 marks.

In a dual with Crete at home on Tuesday, Waverly knocked off the Cardinals by a final of 7-2.

The Vikings started things off by getting a 9-7 win from Kreikemeier and Landis in No. 1 doubles and Brunssen and Camryn Happold held on for a 9-8 victory in No. 3 doubles. Falling 8-4 in No. 2 Doubles were MacDonald and King.

Pulling out an 8-6 win in No. 1 singles was Brunssen. That was followed up by Johnson losing an 8-6 decision in No. 2 singles.

After that defeat, Waverly got an 8-1 win from Kreikemeier in No. 3 singles and Landis earned an 8-3 decision in No. 4 singles. The final two victories for the Vikings came in No. 5 and No. 6 singles from King and Sehren Carlson by scores of 8-4 and 9-6.

This week the Vikings competed in a dual at Beatrice on April 11. They return home for a dual with York at 4 p.m. on April 13.