Brown and Marsh headed to the Shrine Bowl

LINCOLN- On January 23, the Shrine Bowl of Nebraska Board of Directors released the roster for the 64th Annual Shrine Bowl to be played on June 4, 2022, at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney. This game will feature two Waverly seniors Trevor Brown and Riley Marsh.
Both players are coming off tremendous senior campaigns where they helped the Vikings reach the quarterfinals of the Class B State Football Playoffs and a No. 6 rating in Class B to end the year. On top of that, both players were selected as First Team All-State selections in the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star.
"I am very proud of Trevor and Riley for being selected by the Shrine Bowl committee to represent our school in this year's game,” Waverly Head Coach Reed Manstedt said. “Both of these young men are more than deserving of this honor and I know they will fully embrace the Shrine Bowl experience. These are two young men who I have really enjoyed getting the opportunity to coach over the last few years and I am excited to get to watch them play one more game with a Waverly helmet on."
This past year, Brown caused havoc for opposing offenses and defenses on the line. He finished the season with 45 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and also recorded five sacks. Next season he will continue his football career at perennial Division I FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.
At the wide receiver position, Marsh hauled in 28 catches for 524 yards and six touchdowns this past year. Those numbers helped him catch the eye of Division II Minnesota State, where he will play football in college.
The annual high school All-Star game for Nebraska seniors is broken up into the North and South squads for the contest. Brown and Marsh will be representing the South side in the game.