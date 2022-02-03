Brown and Marsh headed to the Shrine Bowl

LINCOLN- On January 23, the Shrine Bowl of Nebraska Board of Directors released the roster for the 64th Annual Shrine Bowl to be played on June 4, 2022, at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney. This game will feature two Waverly seniors Trevor Brown and Riley Marsh.

Both players are coming off tremendous senior campaigns where they helped the Vikings reach the quarterfinals of the Class B State Football Playoffs and a No. 6 rating in Class B to end the year. On top of that, both players were selected as First Team All-State selections in the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star.

"I am very proud of Trevor and Riley for being selected by the Shrine Bowl committee to represent our school in this year's game,” Waverly Head Coach Reed Manstedt said. “Both of these young men are more than deserving of this honor and I know they will fully embrace the Shrine Bowl experience. These are two young men who I have really enjoyed getting the opportunity to coach over the last few years and I am excited to get to watch them play one more game with a Waverly helmet on."