Brothers presented Quilts of Valor

WAHOO – Multiple generations of the Janecek family gathered at the Veterans Memorial on Saturday morning to witness a special presentation in honor of two brothers’ military service.
Sandy Wade, Rose Rosengren and Leann Jeppson, members of the Wahoo Krazy Quilters, presented brothers Justin and Wilfred Janecek with one-of-a-kind, handmade quilts created by the quilters. The club makes three quilts per year to be distributed to local veterans through the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
Wilfred Janecek was drafted in the Army in May 1951. He completed basic training and combat police training, after which he was sent to Korea. As an MP (military police), he guarded troop and supply trains and then was assigned to railyard security, where his duty was to assign crews to guard the trains.
Wilfred was discharged in July 1953. He married and continued farming in the area. He was honored to be one of 580 Nebraska veterans to visit Washington, D.C. on an Honor Flight in 2014.
Justin Janecek volunteered for the Army draft with three friends in 1956. He attended Fire Directional Control School at Fort Chaffee, Ark., and Clerk Typist School at Fort Ord, Calif.
From California, he volunteered for overseas duty and was sent to Babenhausen, Germany, where he was stationed for 14 months. He computed fire missions for the 531st Mission Battalion.
After he was discharged from the Army, Justin returned to Saunders County. He is a lifetime member of the Bartek-Carlson American Legion Post 265 of Colon.
A large contingent of family members attended the ceremony, watching with emotion as the men were draped in the quilts by the quilters.
“This quilt was formed by loving hands joining bits of fabric together one piece at a time, by the Wahoo Krazy Quilters club,” said Sandy Wade, Krazy Quilters member, during the ceremony. “Now, through this quilt, you will be part of our quilting family.”
As they stood in front of the granite memorial that honors local veterans, located outside of the Saunders County Courthouse, Wade reflected on the many other veterans yet to be honored.
“I wish it were possible to wrap a quilt around each veteran here today and that each veteran would someday receive a quilt that you so deserve,” said Sandy Wade, Krazy Quilters member.