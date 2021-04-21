Brothers presented Quilts of Valor

WAHOO – Multiple generations of the Janecek family gathered at the Veterans Memorial on Saturday morning to witness a special presentation in honor of two brothers’ military service.

Sandy Wade, Rose Rosengren and Leann Jeppson, members of the Wahoo Krazy Quilters, presented brothers Justin and Wilfred Janecek with one-of-a-kind, handmade quilts created by the quilters. The club makes three quilts per year to be distributed to local veterans through the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

Wilfred Janecek was drafted in the Army in May 1951. He completed basic training and combat police training, after which he was sent to Korea. As an MP (military police), he guarded troop and supply trains and then was assigned to railyard security, where his duty was to assign crews to guard the trains.

Wilfred was discharged in July 1953. He married and continued farming in the area. He was honored to be one of 580 Nebraska veterans to visit Washington, D.C. on an Honor Flight in 2014.

Justin Janecek volunteered for the Army draft with three friends in 1956. He attended Fire Directional Control School at Fort Chaffee, Ark., and Clerk Typist School at Fort Ord, Calif.

