Broken 1911 stone to be bonded together again

CERESCO – There aren’t many physical objects left from the former Ceresco Elementary School building besides the memories of those who attended the school.
Matt Blanchard remembers walking up to the school each day and entering under the gateway with a large slab of limestone sitting above the door. This stone has “1911” engraved into it – the year the brick building was established.
It’s the same threshold stone that watched over Blanchard’s mother, grandparents, great aunt and many other Ceresco Elementary alums as they entered the school.
Blanchard, who attended the school from 1974 until 1979, believes there aren’t any physical pieces of the school left.
“It’s the last remaining piece of the original Ceresco Elementary,” Blanchard said.
After 90 years of operation, the original school was torn down in 2001 and the current school building was erected the same year. The 1911 stone was placed on the southwest corner of the school, and acted almost like a bench.
About five or six years ago, the threshold stone cracked, separating the last number from the date. Blanchard said he suspects it was vandalism. No matter what the cause, it has been his goal to connect the two pieces.
“It’s been one of my missions forever,” Blanchard said.
Blanchard has been on the Raymond Central Public Schools District Board of Education for about five years overseeing Ward 5, which is mostly Ceresco. During the school board meeting on Feb. 10, Superintendent Dr. Derrick Joel announced that the district was looking into options to finally fix the rock.
The district’s Head of Custodian and Maintenance Jared Shanahan went to pick up the pieces about a month ago from the Ceresco village maintenance yard where the stone had been stored for the past few years.
Shanahan said that he reached out to a gravestone renovation company in Lincoln to see if the stone could be put back together.
“They were really worried about drilling and pinning it,” Shanahan said. “Limestone is somewhat of a brittle stone anyways. We might cause more damage to it, trying to drill and pin it.”
Because of the company’s concern for the stone’s fragility, they turned down the project. Shanahan said his next step will be to reach out to masonry companies.
Blanchard said he hopes the stone can be fixed by spring. He also said the district is not sure what they will do with the stone once it is fixed, but it could be added to the sidewalk, a garden or displayed as a historical marker.