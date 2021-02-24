Broken 1911 stone to be bonded together again

“It’s been one of my missions forever,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard has been on the Raymond Central Public Schools District Board of Education for about five years overseeing Ward 5, which is mostly Ceresco. During the school board meeting on Feb. 10, Superintendent Dr. Derrick Joel announced that the district was looking into options to finally fix the rock.

The district’s Head of Custodian and Maintenance Jared Shanahan went to pick up the pieces about a month ago from the Ceresco village maintenance yard where the stone had been stored for the past few years.

Shanahan said that he reached out to a gravestone renovation company in Lincoln to see if the stone could be put back together.

“They were really worried about drilling and pinning it,” Shanahan said. “Limestone is somewhat of a brittle stone anyways. We might cause more damage to it, trying to drill and pin it.”

Because of the company’s concern for the stone’s fragility, they turned down the project. Shanahan said his next step will be to reach out to masonry companies.