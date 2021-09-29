Brigham recall effort fails

WAHOO – The effort to recall the president of the Wahoo Board of Education failed after organizers did not get enough signatures and chose not to turn in the petitions.
Kyle Cooper of Wahoo filed the recall against Rob Brigham, a longtime member and current president of the school board, on July 21. On the form, he stated his reason as: “I am initiating the process to recall and remove Rob Brigham as a member of the Wahoo School Board due to his failure to provide transparency in his role as board president. His lack of leadership in debating the current and very serious issues important to the constituents of District 39 are the reasons for this request.”
Brigham filed a defense statement with Saunders County Clerk’s office on Aug. 10. It said: “For over 20 years I have represented our district to the best of my ability, including welcoming public comments and encouraging healthy board discussion. Public service is increasingly difficult knowing the impact each decision may have. Encouraging patience, education and focus on those things that require board action helps resolve polarizing issues consistent with student needs and community expectations.”
Saunders County Clerk Patti Lindgren reported that Cooper did not gather enough signatures in the required 30-day period. The formula to determine the number of valid signatures needed is 35% of the votes cast for the person receiving the most votes for such office in the last general election, according to state statute.
Cooper needed to get 934 valid signatures. He and his volunteers set a goal of 1,200 signatures, to make sure they had enough eligible ones. But they fell a few hundred short, he said.
In a statement to the Wahoo Newspaper, Brigham said he was pleased with the results.
“I am thankful for the outcome and pleased to continue to serve the students, staff and people of our district to the best of my ability,” he said.
In a story published in July, Cooper said the recall was prompted by his request to be put on the agenda to ask the school board to pass a resolution that would reject the proposed comprehensive health education standards being drawn up by the Nebraska Department of Education.
The Nebraska Department of Education released a draft in March of the new proposed health standards for public comment that drew criticism from the public, along with some support. A second draft in July removed many of the controversial topics but was still opposed by many members of the public. The State Board of Education voted 5-1 on Sept. 3 to postpone the standards indefinitely.
School districts were not going to be required to adopt the standards even if they had been adopted by the state. However, Cooper and many others in the community wanted the school board to publicly state its opposition to the proposed standards.
Brigham said because the school board had no plans to revise the current health education policy, they did not need to adopt the resolution against the proposed standards.
Cooper said when he and the other volunteers set out to gather the signatures, they learned that many in the school district were not aware of the reasons they were attempting to recall Brigham.
“Many did not know anything about it and to be honest, if I didn’t have kids or grandkids in school I probably wouldn’t know anything that is going on either,” he said.
Cooper said he feels the recall attempt also showed him the value of paying attention to what is going on with the school board.
“This has been an eye opening experience into just how important it is to be involved with the local school board,” he said.
Although they fell short, Cooper said the recall effort did not fail. There were positive results, including increased attendance by the public and livestreaming of school board meetings.
“One of the main successes in all of this is the fact that the board is now live streaming and archiving meetings. This is a huge step forward in accountability and transparency. I am very proud of our board in taking that step forward,” he said.
