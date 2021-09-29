Brigham recall effort fails

Brigham said because the school board had no plans to revise the current health education policy, they did not need to adopt the resolution against the proposed standards.

Cooper said when he and the other volunteers set out to gather the signatures, they learned that many in the school district were not aware of the reasons they were attempting to recall Brigham.

“Many did not know anything about it and to be honest, if I didn’t have kids or grandkids in school I probably wouldn’t know anything that is going on either,” he said.

Cooper said he feels the recall attempt also showed him the value of paying attention to what is going on with the school board.

“This has been an eye opening experience into just how important it is to be involved with the local school board,” he said.

Although they fell short, Cooper said the recall effort did not fail. There were positive results, including increased attendance by the public and livestreaming of school board meetings.

“One of the main successes in all of this is the fact that the board is now live streaming and archiving meetings. This is a huge step forward in accountability and transparency. I am very proud of our board in taking that step forward,” he said.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.