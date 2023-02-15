WAHOO — After being selected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s County Bridge Match Program, a bridge in western Saunders County is set to get an upgrade.

Improvements to a bridge near county roads 28 and L was selected as a project to receive matching funds from NDOT, and the Saunders County Board of Supervisors approved the state’s contribution at the Feb. 7 board meeting.

County Highway Superintendent Andy Nordstrom said the bridge is narrow and supports a low tonnage, but it will be bolstered after the state contributes up to $250,000 to the project. The bridge is frequently traveled by farmers, Nordstrom said.

“I know a lot of people like to use County Road L instead of Highway 92 with farm equipment, and stuff,” he said. “It’s probably a $500,000 bridge.”

The board also approved the appointment of John Cantrall of Colon to the Saunders County Extension Board. According to his application, Cantrall has ranched in central Nebraska, worked as a hired hand on a dairy farm near Wahoo and as a senior merchant at ag company Scoular’s Fremont offices.

The board is still in the process of finding a public defender to replace Tom Klein, who was appointed to the judgeship of the County Court, in the Sixth Judicial District, and assumed that role in late January.

Emily Mathews has served as interim public defender since January and is in the running for the position. Mathews was the deputy public defender in Scotts Bluff County from 2016 to 2017 and was an assistant public defender in Douglas County from 2018 to 2021, according to her LinkedIn page.

Also in the running is Scott Tingelhoff, who served as the Saunders County attorney from 2002 to 2014 and has run Tingelhoff Law in Wahoo since 1999. Tingelhoff has also served as the general manager at AltEn, LLC in Mead since 2018.

Timothy Sopinski of Fremont has also applied for the position. Sopinski served as chief deputy county attorney in Dodge County from 2010 to 2016 and has operated Sopinski Law Office in Fremont since 2018.

The final candidate is Jerrod Jaeger, also of Fremont, who served as the Dawes County public defender in Chadron from 2013 to 2018 and has run Jaeger Law Office since 2005.

County Board President David Lutton said discussions regarding the public defender applicants will continue at board meetings, but there is no set decision date.