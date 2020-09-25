Brazil honored for service as truck driver

WAHOO – Nearly every aspect of daily life is made possible because a truck driver delivered the goods and resources people need.

Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 13 to 19, was an important time for America to pay respect and thank the professional truck drivers for their hard work and commitment in undertaking one of our economy’s most demanding and important jobs. These 3.5 million professional men and women not only deliver our goods safely, securely, and on time, they also keep our highways safe.

Shining a light on the families of truckers, the Wahoo Chamber and Economic Development Office, Nebraska Trucking Association and Schwan Food Company delivered a meal for four to Professional Truck Driver Manny Brazil and family last Friday.

“Every driver deserves our appreciation,” said Dave Zelnio, NTA director of operations and communication. “Their family holds down the fort so our drivers can deliver. Family support can be a challenge and it’s worth recognizing.”

“We all rely on truck drivers and they each deserve recognition,” said Theresa Klein, executive director of Wahoo’s Chamber and Economic Development Office. “As a rural community, our city and agricultural enterprises run on 18-plus wheels so we are happy to help recognize these essential workers!”