Branched Oak off to great start
Branched Oak off to great start

Branched Oak Baseball 2021

2021 BRANCHED OAK BUCKS ROSTER: Team members include (not in picture order) Cody Sykes, Jacob Schultz, Rylan Stover, Mitch Albrecht, Travis Nelson, Noah Gonyea, Connor Zegar, Brett Thieman, Kade Grant, Maddox Meyer, Malcolm Saltzman, Gavan Dunse, Elliott Robotham, Trentyn Beekman, Jacob Clarke, Colt Reiling, Brayden Boehle, Maclain Beach, Hayden Frank, Oliver Day, Josh Masek, Jacob Schweitzer, Mike Potter, Tate Roubal, Carson Ramsier, Keegan Robinson, Luke Schmidt, Brett Rhone, Lucas Buresh, Owin Little, Luke Beckman, Ben Kliment, Thomas Warenski, Colby DenHartog, Tyler Thieman, Sam Burbach, Micah Roubal, Rhett Cotter, Owen Sabatka, Anthony Kouma and Matthew Kienzier. (Staff Photo by Anna Boggs)

FAIRBURY - The Branched Oak baseball team improved to 3-1 on the year after rolling to a pair of wins on Thursday and Friday last week.

The Bucks opened the week with a game in Valparaiso against the Crete Cardinals on March 25.

Branched Oak scored six runs in the first inning and cruised to the 13-2 five inning victory.

The Bucks scored in every half inning, including plating five in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Bucks finished with eight hits and took advantage of six walks and three errors by the Cardinals.

Hayden Frank led the Bucks at the plate with two hits and three RBI.  Teammate Travis Nelson added two hits and reached base all three plate appearances.

Rylan Stover and Maclain Beach each drove in a pair of runs against the Cardinals.

Beach also earned the victory on the mound after scattering seven hits and two runs over five innings of work.  He struck out eight and walked just two.

The next day the Bucks traveled to Fairbury to do battle with the Jeffs on a cool and windy Friday afternoon.

The Bucks broke the game open late in the game while taking advantage of five Fairbury errors to record the 7-3 win.

The Bucks scored single tallies in the fifth and sixth innings and then added two more for insurance in the seventh inning to pull out the four-run victory.

Tyler Thierman, Conner Zegar and Beach all finished with two hits to lead the offense.  Colby DenHartog, Michael Potter and Frank combined to drive in four of the seven runs.

Gavin Dunse and Maddox Meyer were effective on the mound for the Bucks, allowing just four hits and three runs.  They also combined to strike out 13.

