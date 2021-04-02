Branched Oak off to great start

FAIRBURY - The Branched Oak baseball team improved to 3-1 on the year after rolling to a pair of wins on Thursday and Friday last week.

The Bucks opened the week with a game in Valparaiso against the Crete Cardinals on March 25.

Branched Oak scored six runs in the first inning and cruised to the 13-2 five inning victory.

The Bucks scored in every half inning, including plating five in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Bucks finished with eight hits and took advantage of six walks and three errors by the Cardinals.

Hayden Frank led the Bucks at the plate with two hits and three RBI. Teammate Travis Nelson added two hits and reached base all three plate appearances.

Rylan Stover and Maclain Beach each drove in a pair of runs against the Cardinals.

Beach also earned the victory on the mound after scattering seven hits and two runs over five innings of work. He struck out eight and walked just two.

The next day the Bucks traveled to Fairbury to do battle with the Jeffs on a cool and windy Friday afternoon.