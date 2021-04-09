Branched Oak Bucks cap busy week against Twin River Titans

Frank led the Bucks’ offense with three base hits and a stolen base and Nelson and DenHartog came through with two more apiece.

Beach started for the Bucks and was tagged with the loss after allowing five runs in three innings.

After a couple of days off, the Bucks returned to the diamond to play host to the Twin River Titans on April 2.

The Branched Oak offense turned in their most productive afternoon of the season and held on for the 18-11 slugfest victory over the Titans on a beautiful day for baseball in Valparaiso.

The Bucks finished with 16 base hits and had two six-run innings.

Two Bucks players, Mitch Albrecht and Michael Potter hit home runs and DenHartog finished 4-for-5 with two doubles, five stolen bases, four runs scored and three RBI.

Beach and Nelson also added two hits for the Bucks and combined to score four runs.

Senior Gavin Dunse started and earned the win for the Bucks. He allowed five hits and three runs in three innings.

Branched Oak played at home against Auburn on Monday. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.