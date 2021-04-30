Branched Oak baseball team caps week with tourney in Seward

SEWARD – The Branched Oak baseball team started the week with a 12-6 setback on the road against the Fort Calhoun Pioneers.
A seven-run third inning proved difficult to overcome for the visiting Bucks.
Branched Oak scratched across three runs in the top of the fourth to close the gap to 7-6, but the Pioneers scored four more runs in the bottom of the fifth to secure the victory.
Four different Bucks pitchers combined to allow 13 hits, four walks and 12 runs.
Senior Mitch Albrecht, junior Connor Zegar, senior Lucas Buresh and sophomore Colby DenHartog all finished with two hits apiece to lead the 10-hit attack for the visitors.
Sophomores Rylan Stover and Hayden Frank swiped bases for the Bucks.
The Bucks returned to the field on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Seward to compete in a one-day tournament on a sunny and pleasant afternoon.
The Bucks opened the day with an 8-3 setback at the hands of the Kernels from Central City-Fullerton-Centura.
CCFC scored four runs in the fourth and added two more in the fifth to put the game out of reach.
The two teams combined for 23 base hits. The Bucks finished with 10.
Zegar led the team with three base hits, including a double.
Junior Travis Nelson added two hits for the Bucks.
Freshman starter Maddox Meyer took the loss on the mound for the Bucks after getting tagged for 13 hits and eight runs in seven innings of hard work. He didn’t walk anyone and struck out five.
The second game of the tournament was a pitching duel won by the Wayne Blue Devils by a score of 4-2.
Wayne scored two pivotal runs in the fifth inning to preserve the win.
Zegar pitched well scattering five hits and four walks while striking out 11 in five innings of work.
Branched Oak was limited to four base hits and DenHartog came through with two of them.
Meyer and senior Gavin Dunse each drove in runs.
The three losses last week dropped the Buck record to 9-7 on the season.