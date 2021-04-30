Branched Oak baseball team caps week with tourney in Seward

SEWARD – The Branched Oak baseball team started the week with a 12-6 setback on the road against the Fort Calhoun Pioneers.

A seven-run third inning proved difficult to overcome for the visiting Bucks.

Branched Oak scratched across three runs in the top of the fourth to close the gap to 7-6, but the Pioneers scored four more runs in the bottom of the fifth to secure the victory.

Four different Bucks pitchers combined to allow 13 hits, four walks and 12 runs.

Senior Mitch Albrecht, junior Connor Zegar, senior Lucas Buresh and sophomore Colby DenHartog all finished with two hits apiece to lead the 10-hit attack for the visitors.

Sophomores Rylan Stover and Hayden Frank swiped bases for the Bucks.

The Bucks returned to the field on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Seward to compete in a one-day tournament on a sunny and pleasant afternoon.

The Bucks opened the day with an 8-3 setback at the hands of the Kernels from Central City-Fullerton-Centura.

CCFC scored four runs in the fourth and added two more in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

