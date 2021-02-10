Bostleman presents LB507 in committee hearing 

LINCOLN – District 23 Sen. Bruce Bostelman presented legislative bill 507 to the Natural Resources Committee on Feb. 3 during Day 20 of 107th Legislature.
During this first hearing of the bill, Bostelman explained LB507 will prohibit utilizing treated seed corn in ethanol development. If the bill were to be passed, the bill’s emergency clause means the prohibition would go into effect immediately.
“I am bringing this bill as I’ve been made aware of at least one ethanol plant in the state that is using treated seed corn in the production of ethanol,” Bostelman said. “The byproduct resulting from this process cannot be fed to livestock, nor applied to the land due to the chemical residue that remains and has become an environmental concern.”
The ethanol plant in question would be AltEn which is located in Mead along County Road 10 between County Roads J and K. Bostelman provided the committee with images of the chemical-ridden material being stored on the property.
Bostelman said there are maximum amounts of insecticides within the byproduct at this location. He also said that the product was found to be 85 times the maximum annual filled load allowed by typical registered pesticides.
In May 2019, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture issued a stop use for the soil conditioning because of the products violation of the Nebraska Commercial Fertilizer and Soil Conditioner Act, Bostelman said. AltEn is required to remove the byproduct by March of this year.
Because the byproduct is no longer being accepted by the local landfill in David City that AltEn was taking it to, the waste is being stored on AltEn’s property which could result in water contamination or other issues, Bostelman said.
“I would ask for your support in the elimination of the treated seed corn in the production of ethanol,” the senator said. “This process is not environmentally safe, nor is it commonly used in the production of ethanol.”
After Bostelman finished presenting, the committee heard from former State Sen. Loran Schmit, Nebraska Farmers Union President John Hansen, Mead resident Jody Weible and Sierra Club Lobbyist Al Davis showing support for the bill.
Schmit was influential in establishing the ethanol industry in Nebraska as he was the first to present legislation on the topic back in 1971. Schmit said he was pleased to learn that LB507 contains an emergency clause because he said it is important the process be stopped immediately.
“I also urge (Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy) to use their authority to stop further contamination and to prevent potential problems with the health of the local people or the underground water or the contamination of the soil,” Schmit said.
Hansen expressed the Farmers Union regret that this situation even exists. He, like Schmit and other members of the committee, wanted to know how the permit got passed for AltEn to use treated seed corn.
Weible, who was on the Mead Planning Commission at the time AltEn took over the plant, explained to the committee that the commission had approved a permit for corn without knowing they needed to specify seed corn.
Weible also told the committee that the byproduct is sitting on the ground without any sort of barrier. Weible said the well is just 40 feet below and that the toxin could leech into the aquifer causing it to spread through southeastern Nebraska.
Weible provided the committee with a petition containing over 700 signatures along with her testimony. No one attended the hearing to speak against the bill, but Dr. Judy Wu-Smart spoke in a neutral capacity. Wu-Smart is an Extension and research entomologist from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Wu-Smart gave information on how these pesticides in the byproduct have affected the hives of bees near the ethanol plant.
After the hearing on Thursday, NDEE issued an emergency order to AltEn ordering the ethanol plant to stop any further additions to the three wastewater lagoons. In the order, NDEE reported after an inspection on Feb. 1, two of the lagoons are badly damaged and did not meet certain regulations.
Before the plant can continue discharging into the lagoons, NDEE said AltEn must submit a plan within 30 days citing how it will dispose of the wastewater and ensure lagoons are up to code.