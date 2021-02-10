Bostleman presents LB507 in committee hearing 

Because the byproduct is no longer being accepted by the local landfill in David City that AltEn was taking it to, the waste is being stored on AltEn’s property which could result in water contamination or other issues, Bostelman said.

“I would ask for your support in the elimination of the treated seed corn in the production of ethanol,” the senator said. “This process is not environmentally safe, nor is it commonly used in the production of ethanol.”

After Bostelman finished presenting, the committee heard from former State Sen. Loran Schmit, Nebraska Farmers Union President John Hansen, Mead resident Jody Weible and Sierra Club Lobbyist Al Davis showing support for the bill.

Schmit was influential in establishing the ethanol industry in Nebraska as he was the first to present legislation on the topic back in 1971. Schmit said he was pleased to learn that LB507 contains an emergency clause because he said it is important the process be stopped immediately.

“I also urge (Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy) to use their authority to stop further contamination and to prevent potential problems with the health of the local people or the underground water or the contamination of the soil,” Schmit said.