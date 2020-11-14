Bostelman defeats Raikes

BRAINARD – Bruce Bostelman will serve a second term in the Nebraska Legislature representing District 23.

Bostelman, a Republican, garnered 11,287 votes in the entire district, which includes Saunders, Butler and part of Colfax counties, which is 62% of the vote. His challenger, Helen Raikes of rural Ashland, received 6,868 votes, or 38%.

The incumbent won all but one precinct in Saunders County, but Raikes earned the most votes from early voters, with 2,760 to Bostelman’s 2,400. Raikes won Ashland Ward 2 by a very slim margin of three votes (223 to 220), but lost in all of the other 17 precincts, in many cases by wide margins. Bostelman received 6,564 votes in Saunders County, while Raikes got 4,794.

Bostelman’s lead over Raikes was even more dramatic in Butler County, where he lives near Brain-

ard. The current senator received 74% of the vote with 3,090 votes, compared to 1,088, or 26%, for Raikes.

In Colfax County, Bostelman garnered 2,626 votes, while Raikes tallied 1,518. The early votes cast for both candidates were nearly even at 592 (Bostelman) and 513, but election day votes put the incumbent way over the top, where Bostelman saw 1,041 people blacken the oval next to his name, compared to 473 for Raikes.