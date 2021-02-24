 Skip to main content
Bordovsky, Hancock medal at state championships
Bordovsky, Hancock medal at state championships

Wahoo Wrestling

BIG WEEK: Wahoo junior Malachi Bordovsky finished runner-up at 132 pounds in Class B and finished the year with a record of 45-4.  Bordovsky lost for a third time this season to nationally-ranked Drew Arnold of Beatrice in the 132-pound gold medal matchup.

OMAHA – The Wahoo wrestling team brought six wrestlers to the two-day Class B State Wrestling Championships in Omaha and came away with two medals and a 16th place finish in the team race.

Junior Malachi Bordovsky ended a strong campaign with a trip to the 132-pound Class B title match after scoring three pinfalls including a 28 second pin over Tyler Nagel of Gering in the 132-pound semifinals.

Bordovsky found himself across from nationally-ranked Drew Arnold of Beatrice for a third time this season in the 132-pound finals.

Arnold bested Bordovsky for a third straight time, winning the gold medal with a 7-0 decision.

Bordovsky finishes his junior season as state runner-up and will take 122 career wins into his senior campaign.

Senior Cooper Hancock earned a fifth place medal at 182 pounds and in doing so picked up his 100th career victory.

He finished 4-2 in Omaha with three falls, getting his last win over Kaleb Pohl of Cozad. He finished with a record of 28-6 with his fifth-place finish.

Freshman grappler Isaiah Foster ended up 29-13 on the year after going 2-2 at his first ever state meet, finishing just one win short of advancing to the medal round. One of Foster’s losses was to two-time state champ and nationally ranked Kael Lauridson of Bennington.

Senior Sebastian Lausterer entered the state tournament ranked sixth at 138 pounds, but fell short of earning a medal after finishing with a record of 1-2, losing both of his matches by a single point. Lausterer finishes his Warriors career as a three-time state qualifier and with 124 career wins.

Freshman Jett Nuckolls and sophomore Griffin Lausterer both wrestling for the first time in Omaha each failed to win a match at 106 and 145 respectively.

