Bordovsky, Hancock medal at state championships

OMAHA – The Wahoo wrestling team brought six wrestlers to the two-day Class B State Wrestling Championships in Omaha and came away with two medals and a 16th place finish in the team race.
Junior Malachi Bordovsky ended a strong campaign with a trip to the 132-pound Class B title match after scoring three pinfalls including a 28 second pin over Tyler Nagel of Gering in the 132-pound semifinals.
Bordovsky found himself across from nationally-ranked Drew Arnold of Beatrice for a third time this season in the 132-pound finals.
Arnold bested Bordovsky for a third straight time, winning the gold medal with a 7-0 decision.
Bordovsky finishes his junior season as state runner-up and will take 122 career wins into his senior campaign.
Senior Cooper Hancock earned a fifth place medal at 182 pounds and in doing so picked up his 100th career victory.
He finished 4-2 in Omaha with three falls, getting his last win over Kaleb Pohl of Cozad. He finished with a record of 28-6 with his fifth-place finish.
Freshman grappler Isaiah Foster ended up 29-13 on the year after going 2-2 at his first ever state meet, finishing just one win short of advancing to the medal round. One of Foster’s losses was to two-time state champ and nationally ranked Kael Lauridson of Bennington.
Senior Sebastian Lausterer entered the state tournament ranked sixth at 138 pounds, but fell short of earning a medal after finishing with a record of 1-2, losing both of his matches by a single point. Lausterer finishes his Warriors career as a three-time state qualifier and with 124 career wins.
Freshman Jett Nuckolls and sophomore Griffin Lausterer both wrestling for the first time in Omaha each failed to win a match at 106 and 145 respectively.