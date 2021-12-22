Bordovsky earns first place at home invite

WAHOO- Malachi Bordovsky continues to prove why he is one of the best in the state at 138 as he pushed his record to 20-0 at the Wahoo Invite on Dec. 18. As a team, the Warriors finished seventh out of 16 teams with 77 points.
Bordovsky pinned his way to four wins on the day. His first one came against Rylan Cooley of Grand Island Northwest in 1:21; he then defeated Dayton Kremer of Friend in a 1:53 and followed that up with a pin of Keenan Kosek of Centennial in 3:13 in the semifinal match.
This set him up for a finals match with Max Lautenschlager of Bishop Neumann. It took him 4:30 to pin the Cavaliers grappler.
At 160 Brandon Hasenkamp upset some wrestlers to get second. It started in the first round where he defeated Will Martin of Pius who had a 10-5 record with a 9-4 decision.
He then earned a pin over Mathew Zitek of Plattsmouth in a 1:35.
Hasenkamp’s magical run ended against Cal Janke of Archbishop Bergan. He ended up losing by a tech fall at 16-1.
The other two medalists for Wahoo were Isaiah Foster at 126 pounds and Caden Smart at 132. Both wrestlers came through with third-place finishes.
After a bye in the first round, Smart pinned Jayson Patchin of Concordia/DC West in a 1:49. In the semifinal match, Blaine Christo of Ashland-Greenwood defeated him with a 5-2 decision.
Smart responded to that loss by pinning Cade Lierman of Bishop Neumann in 4:22 and then he won a 4-3 decision against Brayden Brecka of East Butler in the third-place match.
Similar to Smart, Foster earned a bye and then pinned Jack Hartman of Concordia/DC West in 2:54. He then lost a 5-2 decision against Aaron Ohnoutka of Bishop Neumann and defeated Kooper Brandle of Omaha Westside with an 11-6 decision in the consolation semifinals.
For the second time on the day, Foster matched up against Hartman. This time Hartman survived the entire match but was still defeated 14-5.
On Dec. 16 the Warriors traveled to Blair for a dual with the Class B No. 5 Bears and Nebraska City. Wahoo lost to Blair 54-16 and then were defeated by the Pioneers 42-36.
Against the Bears in the first dual of the night, the Warriors got wins from Smart at 132 pounds, Malachi Bordovsky at 138 pounds, and Rohleder at 220 pounds.
Getting Wahoo their first win of the dual was Smart with an 11-1 major decision over Atticus Dick. Next up Malachi Bordovsky and Rohleder pinned Gaven Hammond and Corban Landauer in 2:27 and 3:54.
In the dual with Nebraska City, the Warriors had five victories. They were by Nuckolls at 120 pounds, Foster at 126, Smart at 132, Hasenkamp at 160, and Beavers at 285.
Earning two pins to start the dual was Nuckolls in 2:37 over Jakob Ramage and Foster in 4:32 against Isaac Bruggeman. In a tight match against Gabe Hartman, Smart picked up a 4-2 decision.
On the back half of the matchup with the Pioneers, Wahoo got two victories. They came from Hasenkamp with a pin in 3:23 over Peyton Grubbs and Beavers won a 6-2 decision against Clay DuVall.
The Warriors have a week break until their next competition. It is on Dec. 30 at Class B No. 3 Bennington for a dual.