Bordovsky earns first place at home invite

WAHOO- Malachi Bordovsky continues to prove why he is one of the best in the state at 138 as he pushed his record to 20-0 at the Wahoo Invite on Dec. 18. As a team, the Warriors finished seventh out of 16 teams with 77 points.

Bordovsky pinned his way to four wins on the day. His first one came against Rylan Cooley of Grand Island Northwest in 1:21; he then defeated Dayton Kremer of Friend in a 1:53 and followed that up with a pin of Keenan Kosek of Centennial in 3:13 in the semifinal match.

This set him up for a finals match with Max Lautenschlager of Bishop Neumann. It took him 4:30 to pin the Cavaliers grappler.

At 160 Brandon Hasenkamp upset some wrestlers to get second. It started in the first round where he defeated Will Martin of Pius who had a 10-5 record with a 9-4 decision.

He then earned a pin over Mathew Zitek of Plattsmouth in a 1:35.

Hasenkamp’s magical run ended against Cal Janke of Archbishop Bergan. He ended up losing by a tech fall at 16-1.

The other two medalists for Wahoo were Isaiah Foster at 126 pounds and Caden Smart at 132. Both wrestlers came through with third-place finishes.