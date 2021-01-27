Bordovsky drops first match, Wahoo finishes 4-1 in Kearney

KEARNEY – The Wahoo wrestling team competed twice last week starting with a home triangular against the David City Scouts and Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays on Jan. 19.
The Scouts are ranked third in Class C and figure to be in the mix when team championship trophies are handed out next month in Omaha.
The Scouts were able to get past the Warriors by a team score of 47-24.
Junior Malachi Bordovsky was able to earn a win at 132 pounds.
Senior Sebastian Lausterer scored a 22-7 tech fall at 138.
Warrior Jacob Andresen secured a first period pin at 160.
Jett Nuckolls won by an 11-6 decision at 106.
195-pounder Kyan Lausterer received a forfeit victory.
In the second dual of the night, the Warriors were able to score a 54-27 victory over the Bluejays.
Wahoo recorded six pinfall wins and also benefitted from two forfeit victories.
The dual started at 145 where Griffin Lausterer was able to secure a pinfall victory.
Brandon Hasenkamp needed just 28 seconds to record a pin in his 152-pound matchup.
Senior Cooper Hancock, junior Dominik Rohleder, Nuckolls and Bordovsky also pinned their opponents.
Sebastian Lausterer and Elijah Rummel earned forfeit wins.
Wahoo returned to action on Friday when they traveled to the University of Nebraska Kearney for the Nebraska High School Dual Tournament.
Wahoo finished 4-1 on the day with their lone loss coming at the hands of nationally ranked Millard South.
Thirteen members of the Patriots are state ranked with four of them ranked nationally.
The Patriots defeated the Warriors by a score of 70-9.
Bordovsky and Hancock were the only Warriors to score wins against their
Patriot counterparts.
Hancock was the lone Warrior to finish the day undefeated. He went 5-0 with three pins.
Wahoo defeated Kearney Catholic 59-24.
The other three duals for the Warriors came down to the wire.
Wahoo tied Amherst 42-42 and after several tiebreaking levels it was determined that the Warriors should be victorious based on the fact that they had just one open weight class compared to two for the Broncos.
It was a similar story against the Columbus Discoverers. With the score tied at 40 it was determined that Wahoo was the winner because they were able to fill all 14 weight classes while Columbus could not.
The final matchup of the
day pitted the Warriors against Class A fifth-ranked Bellevue East.
Bordovsky was dealt his first loss of the season at the hands of two-time defending champ and nationally ranked Garrett Grice. Bordovsky finished with a record of 4-1 on Friday.
Sebastian Lausterer went 3-2 with both of his losses coming against nationally ranked grapplers.
The Warriors were able to win the dual however, when 126-pounder Drake Carlson was able to earn a forfeit victory.
Freshman Isaiah Foster finished the tournament with a record of 4-1 after getting two pins and a major decision.
Nuckolls, Griffin Lausterer, Andresen and Rohleder all finished with winning records in Kearney.