Bordovsky drops first match, Wahoo finishes 4-1 in Kearney

Sebastian Lausterer and Elijah Rummel earned forfeit wins.

Wahoo returned to action on Friday when they traveled to the University of Nebraska Kearney for the Nebraska High School Dual Tournament.

Wahoo finished 4-1 on the day with their lone loss coming at the hands of nationally ranked Millard South.

Thirteen members of the Patriots are state ranked with four of them ranked nationally.

The Patriots defeated the Warriors by a score of 70-9.

Bordovsky and Hancock were the only Warriors to score wins against their

Patriot counterparts.

Hancock was the lone Warrior to finish the day undefeated. He went 5-0 with three pins.

Wahoo defeated Kearney Catholic 59-24.

The other three duals for the Warriors came down to the wire.

Wahoo tied Amherst 42-42 and after several tiebreaking levels it was determined that the Warriors should be victorious based on the fact that they had just one open weight class compared to two for the Broncos.