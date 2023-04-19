VALPARAISO — In the days leading up to a $41.8 million bond election, Raymond Central Public Schools administrators and school board members held a series of meetings that were open to community stakeholders and their questions.

Ballots for the bond were sent to the school district’s residents starting on Monday. If voters approve the bond, it will clear the way for the district to move forward on a building project that includes a new 62,000-square-foot elementary school and competition gymnasium on land directly south of the existing centralized middle school/high school building.

Upgrades to the middle school and high school building’s science, special education and career and technical education facilities are also part of the proposed bond.

Construction of a new central elementary school would mean that Raymond Central would cease operations at its K-5 buildings in Ceresco and Valparaiso.

Public discourse has ramped up in recent months, with bond supporters and opponents sharing their viewpoints in online forums, through district-wide mailer campaigns and with signs placed in front yards and along highways.

Many supporters have rallied around the educational benefits that the school board and staff believe the district would realize if its elementary schools are consolidated. Those against the bond have voiced concerns about the project’s tax burden, as well as the long-term impacts on Valparaiso and Ceresco if the two villages no longer have local elementary schools.

Last week’s public meetings took place on Tuesday in Ceresco and Davey, on Thursday in Raymond and Valparaiso, and the following Monday at the middle school/high school building.

The purpose of the meetings, according to Board of Education President Brad Breitkreutz, was to provide information rather than influence how people decide to vote. Each meeting began with a presentation led by Superintendent Lynn Johnson and BVH Principal Architect Cleve Reeves. Various district staff members spoke during the presentations, as well.

Reeves explained that the construction project in question was one of nine discussed between his firm and the school board in the year since the board hired BVH. Breitkreutz said the project the board chose was made with tax impacts and students’ educations in mind.

“(The board) believes this is in the best interest of spending the taxpayers’ money — your money, our money — and which it believes grows Raymond Central competitively now and for future generations,” Breitkreutz said.

Reeves said BVH has not completed any final designs and would wait until after the bond vote.

“It would be seen as getting the cart ahead of the horse,” Reeves said.

But he said the $41.8 million total cost includes design fees, land surveying and expected construction inflation. The project would also include updates to the middle school/high school’s service elevator and to the speech classroom to accommodate vocal music.

The new elementary school would house Raymond Central’s main competition gym and would come with 650 parking stalls to the north and east of the school. An access road would connect the parking lots from Agnew Road to the existing middle school/high school’s south parking lot.

In total, the new elementary school is expected to cost $38,251,000, while the middle school/high school upgrades are estimated at $3,576,000.

Financial forecast

Tobin Buchanan of First National Capital Markets spoke during the presentation, detailing the likely financial impact of the proposed bond. The new bond is expected to raise the district’s bond levy to 35.4 cents per $100 of property valuation, which is an increase over the current levy of 8.6 cents. The new bond would be “wrapped” with an existing bond that dates back to 2010, which creates one bond total to be paid off at the same interest rate over a certain number of years.

Buchanan said the length of the bond is yet to be determined, but it is likely to be issued as a 30-year bond at an interest rate of approximately 4.35%. In the past, bonds were often issued for 20-year lengths.

“A lot of school districts are having to look out a little further than they used to, just because of project price and things like that,” Buchanan said.

Though the levy would start at 35.4 cents, Buchanan did not rule out that the levy could decrease over time if the district’s footprint continues its population and property valuation growth. Assuming a 1% valuation growth rate over 30 years, a chart showed that the district’s bond levy could decrease by slightly less than 10 cents in that span of time. Buchanan also shared a chart with a more aggressive 3% valuation growth, which could drop the bond levy to about 15 cents at the end of the bond.

Buchanan said the district could also decrease the 8 cent levy in place for its special building fund — which currently has $2.9 million saved — because building maintenance needs would likely be less after constructing a new building.

“I do believe the board could back that special building fund levy down a bit, and that would offset some of the bond levy coming on,” Buchanan said.

Another long-term cost-saving measure the district could employ would be to refund the bond at a lower interest rate, Buchanan said. Bonds can be refunded every five years. For instance, the bond purchased by the district in 2010 has been refunded twice, lowering the interest rate from 3.94% to 2.72% in 2015 and from 2.72% to 1.8% in 2020.

Educational efficiencies

Raymond Central Elementary Principal Steve Rose spoke about the improved education that he believes elementary students would receive if the elementary schools consolidate to the central site.

As a 17-year employee in the district, Rose said he has experienced the headaches that stem from having three different campuses, each separated by roughly 10 miles.

“I’ve made the trip, I’ve done all those rounds, and I’ve lived that life as a teacher and now as an administrator, as well, traveling back and forth between the two buildings,” Rose said.

He said the spread-out locations make it difficult for teachers to collaborate, and it causes scheduling issues as P.E., art and music teachers are shared among the campuses.

“To meet the needs of all of our students, we are hindered by being able to schedule based off of when specialists can be in the building,” Rose said. “Not only are we shortening the time that students get to have those specialists’ classes, but we’re also having to cut up the time that they’re supposed to be getting those instructional pieces for math and reading.”

Rose said there is a big difference between teachers planning lessons in person and via Zoom, as teachers are unable to have informal discussions about particular students’ needs or to ask for help in certain areas.

“By putting our teachers together for a common goal, having collective efficacy … it would be a huge, huge improvement on what we can do for our students,” Rose said.

At capacity

Capacity issues have been a primary concern for the school board and administration since facilities discussions began. Johnson said each of the Ceresco building’s 11 classrooms are in use, and there’s a limited amount of space on the property to add more space.

She said the areas within the school district that are seeing the most growth are in rural Raymond and in Ceresco. But when the district has to add a section at a certain grade level, the Valparaiso building is used because it has available space. That has meant that some students who live closer to Ceresco are bused to Valparaiso’s school.

Johnson said the kindergarten level has the most students enrolled in the district, and pre-kindergarten numbers are growing as well. For the current school year, the district added a second kindergarten section in Valparaiso, with 33 total kindergarteners in Valparaiso and 22 in Ceresco.

According to Special Education Director Amanda Coufal, the number of Raymond Central students who need special education assistance is on the rise, too, with 118 total — 11 more than in the previous year. The program is at capacity at the middle school/high school, Coufal said, and the classrooms are often filled to the point that students have to sit on the floor.

Coufal also said there’s not enough room for students who use wheelchairs or walkers to be comfortable in the special education classrooms.

The new elementary school would be built with three sections per grade level from kindergarten to sixth grade, and there would be two sections built in for PreK.

School board member Bill Lange said he expects the district will continue to see enrollment growth as Lincoln’s northern population expands.

“We’re going to get spillover from that, and it’s the board’s responsibility to try to anticipate … growth that we’ll receive from that,” Lange said.

Johnson noted that if the bond issue passes, it would still be three years before the new elementary school opens.

“So in that time, we’re going to continue to grow,” Johnson said. “These discussions we’re having today aren’t to prepare us for today or for yesterday. It’s to prepare us as we move into the future.”

What about the towns?

One slide in the presentation was designated for the big question of what the impact would be on the villages of Ceresco and Valparaiso if they were to lose their elementary schools.

“It’s the $64,000 question,” Breitkreutz said. “Who knows? How can we answer that?”

He compared Raymond Central to Norris Public Schools, which has centralized facilities between Hickman and Firth and serves the small villages of Roca, Cortland, Holland and others.

“They’re doing well without a grade school. Hickman in particular,” he said. “And there’s other examples in the state where they’ve lost their grade school and are growing tremendously.”

Lange said population growth within Raymond Central’s district — whether within the villages or in rural areas — would benefit the individual communities.

Many opponents of the bond issue have expressed concern that Ceresco and Valparaiso would struggle to grow without the elementary schools.

Question and answer

Several community members asked whether the water supply available at the central site would be able to support a new elementary school. Johnson said the school board hired a well drilling company in late 2022 to test for possible well locations, and one location was discovered in the property’s southeast corner that was pumping up to 100 gallons per minute. Whether the water source would be able to sustain the new building has not yet been determined, Johnson said.

“They have no reason to suspect it’s not (sustainable), but there is some additional testing that needs to be done before we can really put the lid on that,” Johnson said.

Reeves fielded a question about the absence of a new auditorium in the facility plans. He said the construction of a new auditorium would cost between $10 million and $12 million. That cost was why the school board ultimately chose to leave the auditorium out of the plans, according to Board Member Mary Benes. Reeves said there was discussion about building an auditorium in the space currently occupied by the middle school/high school’s main gym. But he said taking that route would be “seriously compromising quality.”

A community member also asked how the district intends to maintain the existing elementary school buildings if the bond issue passes. Exact maintenance costs were not specified, but Johnson said that the board has expressed a commitment to making sure the buildings are kept up and that they find a new use. Lange made note of a few small towns that consolidated their schools and converted their facilities into community centers or apartments.

A question was asked regarding the size of the classrooms that would be built in the new elementary school. Reeves said the rooms would be 900 square feet and would be able to serve between 25 and 30 students. Johnson said that does not mean the classes would be that large. She said the “typical” desired number of students in a classroom is around 21 or 22 students.

Another community member asked why her tax money should go to paying for new facilities when more than 100 of the district’s 734 students are option enrollment students who live outside of district lines. Families that have option enrollment students only pay taxes to the district if they also own property within the district’s boundaries.

Johnson pointed out that Raymond Central has an equal number of students who option into the district and students who option out. Nebraska school districts that are “positive option enrollment districts” receive about $10,000 for every student that options into the district above the breakeven point. That money cannot be used for facilities, Johnson said, but she said it could help lower costs elsewhere in the district.

Ballot deadline

Ballots were sent out starting on April 17, and they must be returned to the election commissioner in a voter’s county of residence by 5 p.m. on May 9.