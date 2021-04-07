Bold Nebraska plans to host AltEn town hall meeting

MEAD – Bold Nebraska, a citizen group focusing on protecting land and water, is hosting a town hall meeting next Monday to discuss the AltEn situation in Mead.
The April 12 meeting will be held at Mead Covenant Church and on Zoom starting at 7 p.m. The meeting will be moderated by former State Sen. Al Davis of Hyannis and will feature two local citizens and several state experts who will discuss the health and environmental impact of the ethanol plant. The public can participate in a question and answer session via Zoom and Facebook.
The AltEn ethanol plant has been in operation since 2015. The plant used treated seed corn to create ethanol. The byproduct, distiller’s grain, was intended to be sold as animal feed and soil conditioner, but the company was forced by the state to stop using the byproduct as soil conditioner because of the high chemical content. The byproduct and resulting wastewater have been stockpiled on the AltEn property, located in Mead village limits. A recent pipe burst caused the materials to spill from a digester tank into the ground and local waterways.
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy recently filed a lawsuit against AltEn and ordered the company to cease operations. The agency and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have been on site monitoring the situation since February.
Local residents Jody Weible and Paula Dyas will speak during the town hall meeting. Weible lives within a mile of the ethanol plant and has reported experiencing health issues. She petitioned state and federal regulators to investigate AltEn and has repeatedly spoken out on the situation.
Dyas, a senior scientist at Merck Animal Health, lives north of Mead and reported that her dogs became violently ill after ingesting the AltEn soil conditioner placed on a nearby field. She solicited samples of the soil for testing.
Dr. Judy Wu-Smart, an assistant professor of entomology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is manager of the UNL Bee Lab located at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center (ENREC) near Mead. She recently reported that since 2017 every hive at the lab has collapsed, containing about 60,000 bees.
Dr. John Schalles, a professor of biology at Creighton University, and Leesa Zalesky, a retired journalist and blogger who has covered the ag and cattle industries for 25 years and recently moved to the area, will also participate.
Several organizations are sponsoring the event, including Concerned Citizens of Mead, the Nebraska Sierra Club, Nebraska Conservation Voters, Nebraska League of Women Voters, Nebraska Wildlife Federation, Wachiska Audubon, GC Resolve, Nebraska Communities United, Nebraska Farmers Union, Nebraska Interfaith Power and Light, Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska and Nebraska State Grange.