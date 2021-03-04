Bohling gathers winter gear for Eagle Elementary

When Bohling was at Dollar General, the employee approached her because she had seen Bohling’s post on the Waverly Parents Facebook group asking for winter gear donations.

“She said, ‘Hold on,’ and actually went and got her personal credit card and paid for a bunch of stuff herself,” Bohling said. “She doubled that donation that I had originally been working on.”

Bohling said she had gotten the idea from the Community Closet partnership with District 145. She thought maybe people wanted to donate, but didn’t want to leave the house or wanted to make sure the donated items stayed within Eagle.

“They do an awesome job and I’m so grateful for them,” Bohling said. “But just knowing how cold it had been and seeing some stories on social media, that sort of thing, it just gave me the idea to put it out there and see if anyone locally had things that they wanted to donate.”

As of now, Flohr said because of such a large surplus the school isn’t sure what they will do with all of the gear, but that it will stay within the community through Community Closet to be used throughout the district. Bohling expects that the school with utilize the equipment as they see fit.