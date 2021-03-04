Bohling gathers winter gear for Eagle Elementary

EAGLE – Sara Bohling had a few intentions in gathering winter donations for Eagle Elementary School.
One being the bitter cold Nebraska and the region experienced throughout the month of February. The other was providing a real life example for Bohling’s two daughters Lauren and Kate of giving to others in need.
“We always make it a point in our home to teach our kids about giving to others,” Bohling said. “You know, giving with a kind heart.”
Principal Megan Flohr said it all started with an email from Bohling asking if the school would be interested in winter gear. Flohr said the school always has kids that could benefit.
“I know our community is always looking for ways to help,” Flohr said. “I think we probably had a bigger response than I was even prepared for.”
On Feb. 17, Bohling dropped the donations at the elementary school, where she once attended as well as both of her daughters. She received donations of hats, gloves, winter coats and boots from a few people around town including a parent of Eagle Elementary alumni, a former teacher and a Dollar General employee who saw Bohling purchasing gear she donate.
When Bohling was at Dollar General, the employee approached her because she had seen Bohling’s post on the Waverly Parents Facebook group asking for winter gear donations.
“She said, ‘Hold on,’ and actually went and got her personal credit card and paid for a bunch of stuff herself,” Bohling said. “She doubled that donation that I had originally been working on.”
Bohling said she had gotten the idea from the Community Closet partnership with District 145. She thought maybe people wanted to donate, but didn’t want to leave the house or wanted to make sure the donated items stayed within Eagle.
“They do an awesome job and I’m so grateful for them,” Bohling said. “But just knowing how cold it had been and seeing some stories on social media, that sort of thing, it just gave me the idea to put it out there and see if anyone locally had things that they wanted to donate.”
As of now, Flohr said because of such a large surplus the school isn’t sure what they will do with all of the gear, but that it will stay within the community through Community Closet to be used throughout the district. Bohling expects that the school with utilize the equipment as they see fit.
“They see kids who maybe don’t have warm enough looking coats, or they don’t have gloves on, or maybe they forgot their gloves that day,” Bohling said. “So here, have some gloves.”
Flohr said the Eagle community is amazing and is what keeps her working in District 145. She said the community is always willing to step up and help.
“We’re just very thankful for our community and for Sarah stepping up and asking these questions and just having a community that’s concerned about our kids,” Flohr said.