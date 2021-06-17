Body found near Pawnee Lake

Schaaf’s body was found by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office investigators searching in a wooded area on the southwest side of the lake not far from a day-use picnic area.

Wagner had said the body was purposefully covered.

In a Saturday news release, Lincoln Police did not say whether investigators knew the manner or cause of Schaaf’s death. Earlier, Wagner had said it might take four to six weeks until toxicology results are available from the autopsy done Friday.

Schaaf’s parents, Shari and David Schaaf, addressed the public in a tearful news conference June 3, asking anyone with information to contact authorities.

Carly Schaaf – described by her mother as a homebody with a deep affection for her two dogs – had not been heard from since the morning of May 17, when she went missing from the family’s home on Worthington Avenue near Irvingdale Park. She left behind her dogs, Zeus and Callie, her computer and clothes. Police said she did not take money with her.

It wasn’t clear to police investigators how Schaaf left the family’s house that morning. LPD Investigator Jessica Drager said Schaaf had tentative plans to drop off job applications that day but didn’t have access to a car.

Officials ask people who have information to call 402-441-6000, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.