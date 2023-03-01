WAHOO — The Platteview Solar Farm is in its final planning phase, and construction is set to begin by the end of the month, a project representative told the Saunders County Board of Supervisors at its Feb. 21 meeting.

Paige Bolin, a development manager with clean energy company AES, said the project is ready to “mobilize” by the end of March.

“So, it’s coming up fairly quick,” she said.

The solar farm is set to transform over 500 acres of farmland near Yutan and is expected to generate 81 megawatts of power. The plan includes three “pods” of solar panels between county roads L and J and county roads 5 and 7. The project was approved by the county board in 2021.

In the coming weeks, other project representatives — from both AES and clean energy construction contractor Blue Ridge Power — will meet with the county board to introduce themselves.

“They will have their on-the-ground construction managers that will come, and they will be able to introduce themselves and give you business cards and phone numbers and that kind of stuff,” Bolin said.

Bolin’s appearance before the board marked the second week in a row that a person involved with the solar farm project has attended a county board meeting. In the week prior’s meeting, an OPPD representative notified the board of a business fair that took place on Feb. 22.

Bolin said some work has taken place on the site so far, which she said has primarily been survey work to solidify the project’s fencing area. A nearby OPPD substation was also expanded last year to accommodate the solar farm. Once construction begins, the project will take about a year to complete, Bolin said.