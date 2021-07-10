Board approves Monolith wells, with conditions

LINCOLN – The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) Board of Directors has approved applications by Monolith Materials to construct three wells to support an expansion of its manufacturing plant near Hallam. In its well permit applications, Monolith estimates the three wells will pump a combined 420 million gallons of water annually to be used primarily for cooling purposes in its carbon black manufacturing process and in the production of anhydrous fertilizer. The approvals, including certain conditions, came during a June 29 special meeting of the Board and follows a nearly one-year process of testing and study to determine what impact the wells would have on the groundwater aquifer and groundwater users in the area around the wells. Prior to the Board’s special meeting, LPSNRD also conducted an informational public open house in Hallam on June 15 and a public input session on June 17. Written comments from the public were also accepted.