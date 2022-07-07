Blues take home third place at League Tournament

ELKHORN- In a tightly contested Eastern Nebraska junior league tournament, the Wahoo Medicine Man junior Blues had to settle for third place on June 28 through June 30 in Elkhorn. They started the tournament off by defeating Springfield 4-1 on Tuesday and then lost in the semifinals to Mount Michael on Wednesday 7-6. They rebounded from that loss by knocking off Seward in the third place game 8-2 on Thursday.

Against Springfield, the game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth. It was at this time, that the Blues were able to score a run after Jesse Stebbing doubled to right field and then Jonas Schnakenberg grounded out to first knocking him in.

With the score tied 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Wahoo was able to deliver the knockout punch in the contest with three runs.

The half inning was kicked off with Alex Borchers singling to second and then Nolan Van Slyke reached base on an error. Another error by Springfield, this time on a bunt from Kael Eddie drove in two and made it a 3-1 game in favor of the Blues.

One more run was pushed across when Stebbing singled to center driving in Eddie and making it a three run contest.

Finishing with two hits and one run batted in the win was Stebbing and Schnakenberg had no hits and one RBI. Pitching all seven innings with one earned run surrendered and an incredible 15 strikeouts amassed was Barrett Nelson.

With that win, Wahoo advanced to take on the top seed Mount Michael the next day. The Blues were able to grab an early 2-0 lead, but couldn’t hang onto it in a one run loss.

The scoring started for Wahoo in the top of the second with two of the first three batters of the inning getting hit by a pitch. This allowed Van Slyke and Carson Sabatka to drive in two runs with a double to left field and an infield single.

The Blues wouldn’t get back on the scoreboard until the top of the sixth when Isaiah Nagle hit a solo homer to left field to make it 6-3 in favor of the Knights.

Wahoo kept the scoring going in the seventh with a double from Eli Johnston to right field that knocked in Sabatka who was walked to start the inning. A single from Nagle to left got the Blues their fifth run and within one of Mount Michael.

In the end, that was as close as they would get, with a strikeout in the next at-bat ending the contest.

Leading Wahoo with his bat was Nagle who had two hits and two RBIs. Van Slyke and Johnston had two hits and one run batted in and Sabatka came up with one hit and one RBI.

Starting the game and going 4.2 innings pitched, with three earned runs allowed, and six strikeouts was Johnston. In relief, Sabatka went 0.2 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had one strikeout, and Sam Marxen went 0.2 innings, gave up no earned runs, and registered two strikeouts.

In the third place game, the Blues were able to jump out to a commanding 5-0 lead and never looked back as they pulled off a six run victory over Seward.

The first run for Wahoo in the game came in the top of the first with the bases loaded and one out. Van Slyke was able to ground out to the first baseman, allowing Stebbing to advance home and give the Blues a 1-0 edge.

Four more runs came along in the top of the fourth. The first two were driven in on a double to center by Nagle and then Weiting hit a sac fly to center scoring Nelson.

With a 4-0 lead, Bo Osmera was able to score on a passed ball to put Wahoo up 5-0.

The final three runs for the Blues in the game came two innings later in the sixth when Carson Sabatka doubled to left field scoring three runs.

That hit ended up helping him lead the team with one hit and three RBIs. Coming up with one hit and two runs batted in was Nagle and Van Slyke and Wieting both had one hit and one RBI.

On the mound, Stebbing pitched five innings, gave up two earned runs, and had eight strikeouts. Schnakenberg ended up pitching two innings, gave up no earned runs, and registered four strikeouts.

This week Wahoo took on Lincoln East at home on July 5. They will be back at Mount Michael from July 8 through July 13 competing in the Class B Area 3 Tournament.