Blues pull out exciting win in the State Tournament

WAHOO- Trailing by one in the last at-bat of the contest, the Wahoo Medicine Man junior Blues were able to secure a 5-4 victory over Broken Bow in the opening round of the Class B State Tournament at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo on July 16. That was followed up by a 5-1 loss to Lincoln Christian Brester Construction on July 17 and then a 7-4 defeat to Wayne on July 18 that ended their season.

In the win against Broken Bow, the juniors found themselves behind 1-0 after the top of the first inning. Wahoo was able to rally from this deficit and scored a run to tie the game in the bottom of the first.

Out of the leadoff position, Kael Eddie singled on a hard ground ball to right field. He ended up being driven in with a ground out by Carson Sabatka to second base.

The score remained the same until the bottom of the third. It was at this time, that the Blues were able to get two runs and jump in front.

For the second time in the game, Eddie led an inning off with a single to second base, and then Jesse Stebbing got to first on a bunt to third. A hit by pitch of Grant Ryan ended up loading the bases for Wahoo with one out.

A walk issued to Nolan Van Slyke scored the first run for the Blues in the inning and then a sacrifice fly to right field by Avery Wieting knocked in Sabatka putting Wahoo up 3-1.

Despite a two run deficit, Broken Bow fought back with three runs to take a one run lead late in the contest. They were able to score twice in the top of the fifth and once in the top of the seventh.

After a fly out to start the bottom of the seventh, the Blues had two outs to work with in order to get the win.

Three straight walks issued by Broken Bow loaded the bases for Wahoo. A catcher’s interference drove in the first run and then Wieting crossed home for the winning run on an error by the pitcher.

Finishing with one RBI apiece were Van Slyke, Wieting, and Jonas Schnakenberg. Pitching 4.2 innings, giving up no earned runs, and striking out seven was Schnakenberg and Eli Johnston went 2.1 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had three strikeouts.

After defeating Lincoln Christian Brester Construction twice in the Class B Area 2 Tournament the prior week, the Blues were shut down by a solid pitching performance in a four run loss.

Wahoo had eight hits in the game but were only able to produce one run. The Blues also committed four errors to Lincoln Christian’s zero which also played a big factor in the outcome.

Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the third, Wahoo scored their only run. Sam Marxen started the inning off with a single to the shortstop and then stole home on a pickoff attempt at first with two outs.

Leading the Blues with two hits was Jesse Stebbing, while Eddie, Ryan, Van Slyke, and Johnston all had one hit.

Barrett Nelson was the starting pitcher and went four innings, gave up three earned runs, and had five strikeouts. In relief, Van Slyke pitched two innings, gave up one earned run, and had two strikeouts and Eddie pitched one inning and gave up no earned runs.

In an elimination game against a one loss Wayne squad, Wahoo fell by three runs. After falling behind 2-0, the Blue Devils scored in four straight innings.

The Blues were able to get off to a hot start in the game with two runs in the top of the first with two outs.

Sabatka reached base with a single to center and then Ryan was hit by a pitch to give the juniors two baserunners. A double by Wieting to center drove in both Sabatka and Ryan and gave Wahoo a 2-0 advantage.

Trailing by two at 4-3 in the top of the fourth, the Blues got back within one with a run. Johnston singled to center scoring Van Slyke who singled to second to start the inning.

With a four run deficit in their last at-bat of the game, Wahoo was able to get one back with a line out by Stebbing to left field that knocked in Nelson.

Going two for four at the plate with two RBIs was Wieting, while Stebbing and Johnston both had one run batted in.

Pitching 2.2 innings, giving four earned runs, and striking out two batters was Stebbing. Wieting went 0.1 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had one strikeout and Eddie pitched three innings, gave up two earned runs, and had four strikeouts.

Wahoo finishes the 2022 season as the Class B Area 3 Tournament Champions and with a record of 21-7 overall.