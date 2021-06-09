Blues off to hot start, improve to 7-1

Ahrens finished 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored.

Eddie earned the win on the mound for the Blues after coming on in relief in the first inning for a struggling Barrett Nelson.

Eddie struck out eight and allowed just three hits a run in four-and-a-third innings of work.

The win put the Pharmacists into the semifinals against the Mustang juniors later on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues led the entire game and then had to hang on for the 7-4 victory.

Wahoo led 7-1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Mustangs scored three times and threatened for more before Wahoo was able to close out the 7-4 win.

Ahrens led the Blues with three hits and Eddie blasted a home run and knocked in three runs.

Johnston pitched well and earned the win after working five consistent innings.

The win put the Blues into Sunday’s championship contest where they outlasted Valparaiso in a slugfest 16-10.

The Blues trailed 8-3 after three innings, but tied the game with five runs in the fourth and then broke a 10-10 tie with six runs in the top of the seventh inning.