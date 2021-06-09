Blues off to hot start, improve to 7-1

WAHOO – The Wahoo Pharmacy Blues junior legion baseball team improved to 4-1 on the year with an 8-5 home win over Omaha Roncalli at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo on June 1.
The Blues scored three runs in the first inning and led 5-2 after two innings. Roncalli scored a run in the fourth, a run in the fifth and added one more in the seventh while attempting a comeback.
Turner Ahrens and Owen Hancock each finished with two base hits. Ahrens scored three runs.
Eli Johnston finished 1-for-4 and drove in two runs.
Seth Williams started and earned the win for the Blues after scattering eight hits and four runs while striking out 11 over six innings of work.
Johnson came on to work the seventh inning to earn the save.
The Blues returned to action on June 5 when they traveled to Fort Calhoun for a weekend tournament.
The tournament began with a game against Omaha Roncalli.
The game was tied at two after one inning, but the Blues were able to break through for four runs in the third inning to take the lead for good.
The Blues finished with 10 base hits and were led offensively by Kael Eddie and Carson Reynolds who combined to drive in five runs.
Ahrens finished 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored.
Eddie earned the win on the mound for the Blues after coming on in relief in the first inning for a struggling Barrett Nelson.
Eddie struck out eight and allowed just three hits a run in four-and-a-third innings of work.
The win put the Pharmacists into the semifinals against the Mustang juniors later on Saturday afternoon.
The Blues led the entire game and then had to hang on for the 7-4 victory.
Wahoo led 7-1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Mustangs scored three times and threatened for more before Wahoo was able to close out the 7-4 win.
Ahrens led the Blues with three hits and Eddie blasted a home run and knocked in three runs.
Johnston pitched well and earned the win after working five consistent innings.
The win put the Blues into Sunday’s championship contest where they outlasted Valparaiso in a slugfest 16-10.
The Blues trailed 8-3 after three innings, but tied the game with five runs in the fourth and then broke a 10-10 tie with six runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Wahoo was able to overcome seven errors in the field to secure their sixth straight win.
Eight different Blues came through with hits and they also worked nine walks while constantly occupying the base paths.
Avery Wieting, Eddie and Reynolds each came through with two hits. Reynolds delivered a double and a triple and drove in three runs.
Williams earned the championship game victory after coming on in relief of starter Trevor Ehrlich who struggled.
The win improved Wahoo’s record to 7-1 on the season.