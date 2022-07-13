Blues getting hot at right time

WAHOO- The Wahoo Medicine Man junior Blues are making a great bid to make the Class B junior State Tournament with a 3-0 start at the B3 Area Tournament at Mount Michael on July 8 through July 10. They were able to knock off Blair 5-3, Lincoln Christian 8-2, and then Mount Michael 8-4.

In the win against Blair in the opener Friday, the Blues were able to get on the board with one run in the bottom of the first. Jesse Stebbing reached base on a single to center with one out and got home on a hit by Grant Ryan that the Bears made an error on at shortstop.

Wahoo’s biggest inning of the game turned out to be the second with their one run lead. They plated three runs to go up 4-0.

Alex Borchers used his speed to steal home on a passed ball by the catcher and then Ryan doubled to right field knocking in two.

After Blair struck for three runs in the top of the third, the Blues were able to add an insurance run in the bottom half of the inning. Nolan Van Slyke was walked out of the leadoff position and came around to score on a ground out by Avery Wieting to the shortstop.

Going two for three at the plate in the game with two RBIs was Ryan and Wieting had one run batted in. Jonas Schnakenberg pitched a complete game and got the win by going seven innings, giving up three earned runs, and striking out eight batters.

That win moved Wahoo on to a Saturday matchup with Lincoln Christian. They scored seven runs in the second and ended up knocking off the Crusaders by six.

The Blue’s scoring surge started with two outs with a double by Barrett Nelson that scored Van Slyke. Another run came in on a single from Stebbing that put Wahoo up 2-0.

Following in Stebbing’s footsteps were Carson Sabatka and Ryan who doubled to left field and singled to center driving in three.

The final two runs of the innings were driven in by Van Slyke. He was able to get ahold of a pitch and send it on a rope to left field for a double that scored Borchers and Eli Johnston and put the Blues in front 7-0.

After Wahoo’s big second they were held in check by Christian until the sixth where they got one run. Stebbing led the inning off with a single to left field and scored later on when Van Slyke hit a sac fly to left field.

Leading the Blues with two hits and three RBIs was Van Slyke and Sabatka came up with two hits and drove in two runs. Driving in one run with at least one hit were Stebbing, Ryan, and Nelson.

Pitching three innings, giving up one earned run, and striking out three batters was Stebbing and Van Slyke came on four innings, gave up one earned run, and had three strikeouts.

After losing twice on the year to Mount Michael, Wahoo finally found a way to get past them with a four run win on Sunday. Five runs in the fourth helped the Blues crawl out from what was a 4-0 deficit to start.

Trailing 4-3 going into the bottom of the fourth, Wahoo got two runners on with back-to-back walks issued by the Knights. Stebbing took advantage of this with one out with a single to right field that scored one and tied the game at four.

A double by Sabatka to center drove in two more runs and then a single from Ryan to center scored another to make the Blue’s advantage four.

Mount Michael got two baserunners on in the top of the seventh, but they were shut down by Johnston who got them to ground out to third to end the game. He came on for one inning in relief, gave up no earned runs, and had one strikeout.

Nelson started the game and pitched six innings, gave up no earned runs, and had six batters that he retired.

Coming up with three hits and two RBIs was Ryan and Sabatka had one hit and two runs batted in. Stebbing finished with three hits and one RBI.

In the season finale for Wahoo at home, they were able to knock off Lincoln East by a final of 8-3. It was a solid performance for the Blues who led from start to finish in the contest.

In the bottom of the first, Stebbing led the inning off with a single to the shortstop, and then Sabatka doubled to center to put two runners on. With two outs, Johnston came up clutch with a single to left field that knocked in two and gave Wahoo a 2-0 edge.

Similar to the first, the Blues were able to get two baserunners on to start the second.

Wahoo’s first run of the inning came across when Wieting hit into a fielder’s choice. That 3-0 advantage for the Blues was increased to five when Stebbing singled on a pop fly back to the pitcher.

The sixth run of the contest scored during the next at-bat for Wahoo when Sabataka hit a ground ball and reached base on an arid throw. This allowed Stebbing who was on third to get home.

After being held scoreless in the third, the Blues were able to put up another two spot on the board in the fourth.

Van Slyke was able to reach base on a double to left field out of the leadoff spot and then Sam Marxen singled on a hard ground ball to right field scoring him. With the bases loaded, Marxen crossed the plate on a walk to make it 8-1.

Lincoln East tried to make a comeback in their last at-bat with two runs, but wasn’t able to get out of the bottom of the fifth before the two hour time limit ran out.

Powering Wahoo with one hit and three RBIs was Johnston, while Stebbing had two runs batted in on two hits. Coming up with one hit and one RBI were Wieting and Marxen.

On the mound, Schnakenberg pitched two innings, gave up no earned runs, and had three strikeouts as the starter. In relief, Johnston gave up one earned run and had one strikeout in one inning of work, Van Slyke pitched one inning and gave up no earned runs, and Wieting went one inning, gave up two earned runs, and struck out one batter.

Wahoo took on Waterloo-Valley on July 11. They played for the B3 Area Tournament title and a shot at state on July 12.