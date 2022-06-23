Blues finish with 4-1 mark at home tournament

WAHOO- In a tough field of teams in the Sam Crawford Classic over the weekend, the Wahoo Medicine Man junior Blues were able to amass an impressive 4-1 record. They defeated Lincoln Lutheran 9-0 on June 17, Ashland 11-0 on June 18, and Grand Island 5-0 and 7-2 on June 19. The only loss the Blues suffered came against Norfolk on June 18 by a final of 5-3.

To open up the tournament, Wahoo was able to eight run rule Chick-Fil-A Lincoln Lutheran in five innings. Their biggest inning of the contest was the second where they scored five runs.

Up 1-0, Grant Ryan and Alex Borchers singled to start the second for the Blues. Two batters later, Kael Eddie was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

While on third base, pinch runner Sam Marxen was able to use his speed to score on a wild pitch that got away from the catcher. A triple from Carson Sabatka drove in three more runs and a sac fly from Eli Johnston to right field put Wahoo in front 6-0.

The Blues would tack on three more runs in the third on a passed ball, a single from Jesse Stebbing to right field, and then a balk from Lincoln Lutheran with a runner on third.

Finishing with one hit and three RBIs in the win was Sabatka, while Stebbing had two hits and two runs batted in. Johnston and Avery Wieting both had one RBI.

Throwing a five inning no hitter against Chick-Fil-A was Nolan Van Slyke. He also recorded six strikeouts.

Similar to the first time the teams played on the year in the Ashland Tournament, Wahoo was able to handle the Ashland Juniors on Saturday. They hit double digits with 11 runs and kept the Bluejays off the board.

Most of the damage for Wahoo was done in the first inning where they produced eight runs.

With two runners on, Eddie was able to get home on a passed ball to open up the scoring. Ryan would do the same thing during the next at-bat making it 2-0 in favor of the Blues.

Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Marxen singled to left field driving in two runs.

Ashland’s pitching continued to struggle during the inning as they hit a batter and then walked another giving Wahoo two runs. The scoring run for the Blues finally came to a close when Sabatka hit a single to center scoring Eddie and Ryan and pushing the lead out to 8-0.

It was a group of three hitters for Wahoo who teamed up for the shutout against the Bluejays. Wyatt Malina pitched 0.2 and gave up no earned runs, Stebbing went 3.1 innings and recorded four strikeouts, and Ryan pitched one inning and had two strikeouts.

Coming up with two hits and three RBIs was Sabatka and Marxen had two hits and drove in two runs. Eddie, Ryan, Jonas Schnakenberg, and Isaiah Nagle all had one hit and one run batted in.

If two shutouts weren’t enough, the Blues blanked their third team of the tournament when they defeated Grand Island for the first time on Sunday.

The first run of the game was scored off an error at third by Eddie in the bottom of the first. Out of the leadoff spot, he was hit by a pitch.

Two walks in the third inning came back to hurt Grand Island in the third as Eddie scored for the second time in the game on an error and Barrett Nelson also crossed home on a mistake making it 3-0 Wahoo.

After an error drove in Johnston in the fourth, Schnakenberg singled too short in the fifth bringing in Marxen and pushing the Blues edge out to five runs.

It was Schnakenberg who led Wahoo with the bats with one hit and one RBI and on the mound by going five innings and striking out eight. In relief, Nelson went two innings and sat down four batters.

For the second time on the day, Wahoo was able to knock off Grand Island on June 19 by five runs.

Eddie scored the first run of the game in the top of the first on an error. With one out in the inning, Marxen hit into a fielder’s choice that drove in Borchers and put the Blues ahead 2-0.

Another wild pitch from Grand Island brought a Wahoo run to the plate to start the second. During the same at-bat, Eddie singled to left scoring Maxon and stretching the lead out to 4-0.

Grand Island got within 4-2, but another two runs in the top of the fifth pushed the lead for the Blues back out to four runs. They were driven in by a single from Marxen to left field.

With two outs in the sixth, Wahoo scored their final run of the game when Sabatka doubled to right field. Borchers was able to get all the way from first base to home on the play.

Marxen had one hit and three RBIs in the victory and Eddie drove in one run on two hits. Also finishing with an RBI on one hit was Sabatka.

Starting the game for Wahoo and pitching two innings with two earned runs given up and two strikeouts was Marxen, while Wieting pitched four innings and had four strikeouts.

Despite having eight hits to Norfolk’s seven hits on Saturday, the Blues weren’t able to find the win column in a two run loss. All three of Wahoo’s runs came in the bottom of the third on a single to right field by Eddie and a double to right field from Jesse Stebbing.

Stebbing led the Blues with one hit and two RBIs in the loss and Eddie had two hits and one RBI. Going four innings, giving up three earned runs, and registering three strikeouts was Johnston and Eddie pitched three innings, gave up no runs, and had one strikeout.

This week Wahoo played at Blair on June 21. They will be taking part in the junior tournament hosted by Ashland and Waverly from June 24 through the 26th.