Blues fall to West Point
OMAHA – Despite committing no errors in the field, the Wahoo Pharmacy Post 82 Blues fell to West Point 7-1 on July 12 in the Area 3 Tournament hosted by Omaha Roncalli.

Eli Johnston was the starting pitcher for Wahoo. The left-hander allowed four hits and four runs in two and two-thirds innings. He had four strikeouts. Barrett Nelson relieved Johnston and pitched for three innings. He was relieved by Nolan Van Slyke, who pitched one and one-third innings.

The Blues were led at the plate by Zach Fox, Brandon Greenfield and Grant Ryan, who had one hit each.

