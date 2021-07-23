Blues fall to West Point

OMAHA – Despite committing no errors in the field, the Wahoo Pharmacy Post 82 Blues fell to West Point 7-1 on July 12 in the Area 3 Tournament hosted by Omaha Roncalli.

Eli Johnston was the starting pitcher for Wahoo. The left-hander allowed four hits and four runs in two and two-thirds innings. He had four strikeouts. Barrett Nelson relieved Johnston and pitched for three innings. He was relieved by Nolan Van Slyke, who pitched one and one-third innings.