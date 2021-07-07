Blues fall to Mount Michael

The Blues bounced back on June 30 with a 9-8 victory over the Crete Cardinals.

The Blues scored six runs in the top of the third inning to erase a 6-2 deficit.

The Blues were able to win despite committing five errors.

Carson Reynolds finished with two base hits and scored three times for Wahoo.

Grant Ryan drove in a career-high three runs.

The Blues stole 10 bases and were led by three steals by Johnston.

Turner Ahrens earned the win on the mound after coming into the game in the first inning in relief of struggling starter Trevor Ehrlich.

Ahrens pitched six and-a-third innings and allowed just five hits and four runs to earn the win.

The Blues secured another one-run win a few hours later when they were able to get past Omaha Roncalli 6-5 in eight innings.

The Blues scored two runs in the seventh and then two more in the eighth to secure the victory.

Williams and Reynolds both delivered key bunts in the deciding eighth inning.

Eddie finished with two hits, including a triple and drove in two runs.