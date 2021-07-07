Blues fall to Mount Michael

ELKHORN – The Wahoo Pharmacy Blues Junior Legion baseball team fell on the road 12-11 at the hands of the ETC Knights on July 1.
The Blues scored 11 runs, finished with 16 base hits and had 21 base runners, but were still unable to earn the win.
Trent Barry finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored and Kael Eddie and Zach Fox also had three base hits apiece.
Owen Hancock hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning and drove in a team-best four runs.
Blues pitchers Eli Johnston and Avery Wieting struggled, allowing a combined 12 hits, 12 runs and nine walks in five innings.
Prior to playing in Elkhorn the Blues’ week started with a 13-4 road setback at the hands of the Blair Bears on June 29.
The game was tied at three going into the bottom of the fourth inning when the Bears were able to break through for eight runs to seize control of the game.
Wieting and Eddie each finished with two hits to lead the offense. They also combined to swipe four bases.
Johnston drove in a pair of runs with a double.
Blues starter Seth Williams struggled on the mound while taking the loss. He allowed 10 hits and 11 runs in three and-two-thirds of an inning.
The Blues bounced back on June 30 with a 9-8 victory over the Crete Cardinals.
The Blues scored six runs in the top of the third inning to erase a 6-2 deficit.
The Blues were able to win despite committing five errors.
Carson Reynolds finished with two base hits and scored three times for Wahoo.
Grant Ryan drove in a career-high three runs.
The Blues stole 10 bases and were led by three steals by Johnston.
Turner Ahrens earned the win on the mound after coming into the game in the first inning in relief of struggling starter Trevor Ehrlich.
Ahrens pitched six and-a-third innings and allowed just five hits and four runs to earn the win.
The Blues secured another one-run win a few hours later when they were able to get past Omaha Roncalli 6-5 in eight innings.
The Blues scored two runs in the seventh and then two more in the eighth to secure the victory.
Williams and Reynolds both delivered key bunts in the deciding eighth inning.
Eddie finished with two hits, including a triple and drove in two runs.
Barrett Nelson earned the win in relief working three scoreless innings in support of Eddie who also threw five strong innings.
The Blues record stands at 17-5 on the year.
Reach the Wahoo sports department at sports@wahoonewspaper.com.