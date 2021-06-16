Blues are red hot, improve to 12-1

The Pharmacists scored two runs in the first inning and hung on for a 3-1 behind a great pitching from Eli Johnston and Eddie.

Johnston started and allowed just one hit and one run in five innings while striking out nine. Eddie came on to work a scoreless sixth to earn the save.

The Blues were able to score three runs without the benefit of hit, taking advantage of four walks and two critical errors by Lennox.

Eddie drove in the teams’ lone run.

The Blues took advantage of eight walks and four errors while breezing past Wayne 8-2 on Saturday night.

The Blues broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning.

Trent Barry drove in a pair of runs with a double and Hancock and Zach Fox also drove in key runs for the Blues.

Ahrens reached base three times, stole two bases and scored a run.

Ehrlich earned the win for the Blues after working all five innings and allowing just three hits and two runs while striking out eight.

The Blues were able to advance to the championship game with a 7-5 victory over host Wakefield on Sunday afternoon.