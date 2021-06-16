Blues are red hot, improve to 12-1

WAHOO – The Wahoo Pharmacy Blues Post 82 junior legion squad won their seventh game in a row when they were able to notch a 7-4 home win over Chick-Fil-A (Lincoln Lutheran) at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo on June 9.
Blues starter Turner Ahrens allowed three runs in the first inning and the Wahoo trailed 3-2 until the bottom of the third inning when they were able to break through with three runs to take the lead for good at 5-3.
The Blues finished with 14 base hits with all nine guys in the lineup coming through with a hit.
Owen Hancock reached base four times and scored three times.
Kael Eddie finished with a double and a triple among his three hits and drove in two runs.
Seth Williams also drove in a pair of runs for the home team.
Ahrens settled down after a rocky first inning and worked five innings to earn the victory.
The Blues traveled to Wakefield to take part in the annual wooden bat tournament starting on Saturday.
The Blues stretched their win streak to 11 games with four more wins including an 11-1 win over Lenox in Sunday’s championship game.
The tournament also started with a win over Lennox in the Saturday opener for the Blues.
The Pharmacists scored two runs in the first inning and hung on for a 3-1 behind a great pitching from Eli Johnston and Eddie.
Johnston started and allowed just one hit and one run in five innings while striking out nine. Eddie came on to work a scoreless sixth to earn the save.
The Blues were able to score three runs without the benefit of hit, taking advantage of four walks and two critical errors by Lennox.
Eddie drove in the teams’ lone run.
The Blues took advantage of eight walks and four errors while breezing past Wayne 8-2 on Saturday night.
The Blues broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning.
Trent Barry drove in a pair of runs with a double and Hancock and Zach Fox also drove in key runs for the Blues.
Ahrens reached base three times, stole two bases and scored a run.
Ehrlich earned the win for the Blues after working all five innings and allowing just three hits and two runs while striking out eight.
The Blues were able to advance to the championship game with a 7-5 victory over host Wakefield on Sunday afternoon.
The Blues trailed 5-4 before rallying for the victory with three runs in the top of the sixth inning.
The Blues were able to win despite committing four errors.
Barry had a monster offensive game finishing 3-for-4 with two runs scored, two doubles and an RBI.
Ahrens finished 1-for-2, scored a run and drove in a run.
Barrett Nelson came on in relief for Ahrens and earned the win while working three solid innings. He gave up just one hit and one run while striking out four.
The win advanced the Blues into the championship where they got a rematch with Lennox.
The Blues scored four runs in the first, added four more in the second and needed just five innings to record the 11-1 win.
Barry and Hancock each finished with triples, combined for five hits and drove in five of the 11 runs.
Williams also drove in a pair of runs.
Avery Wieting was a catalyst at the top of the order, finishing 2-for-3 with two stolen bases and three runs scored.
Williams turned in a gem on the mound, striking out 10 and allowing just two hits a run in five innings of work.
The 4-0 finish at the weekend tournament improved the Blues record to 12-1 on the season.