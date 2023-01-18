Bluejays too much for Mustangs to handle

ASHLAND – In dominant fashion, the Class C-1 No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team was able to take down Raymond Central at home 64-21 on Jan. 16. The Bluejays shot a terrific 52% from the field and 42% from three in the contest.

“We didn’t get off to a great start, but we turned it around quickly,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “After giving up nine points in the first seven minutes, we held them to 12 points over the final 25 minutes of the game. Our group of players who got some extended minutes in the game really did a great job on both offense and defense. It was nice to get back to competing after the loss on Tuesday as we look to continue to get better.”

Trailing 2-0 to start the game, Cade Bridges made a layup while getting fouled. He was able to convert his free throw as well to give A-G a one-point lead.

The advantage for A-G was pushed up to 10 points when Bridges knocked down a trey. Another two points by the Bluejays to close out the quarter made it 18-9.

Brooks Kissinger got going for A-G in the second with a layup and then a dunk that increased the Bluejays edge out to 13 points.

Those baskets spurred a 21-0 scoring run for A-G. During the point barrage for the Bluejays, Bridges and Brooks Kissinger made threes and Dawson Theis pulled down a rebound and made a layup.

Heading into halftime, it was all A-G as they built a 39-11 lead.

Similar to the second, Brooks Kissinger started the third off with a dunk. A layup by Derek Tonjes and a three from Ty Carey gave the Bluejays a 50-20 edge heading to the final frame.

In the fourth, A-G capped off a big win by going on a 14-1 scoring run. Highlights from the quarter included a three from Cal Kissinger and a rebound and layup by Isaac Carson.

Pacing the Bluejays with 16 points was Brooks Kissinger and Bridges had nine points. Both scoring eight points were Dane Jacobsen and Tonjes. Dawson Thies had six and Cal Kissinger finished with five.

Earlier in the week, A-G traveled to take on Class B No. 2 Platteview on Jan. 10. The high-powered offense for the Trojans was clicking on cylinders in a 60-52 loss for the Bluejays.

“We knew that Platteview had a lot of offensive firepower and our defense was not as locked in as it has been,” Mohs said. “We struggled to keep them out of the lane and off the free throw line. Offensively, we really struggled to shoot from the outside. Platteview outplayed us and it was a great lesson for our kids and team moving forward on what we need to do.”

Both teams finished with 29 rebounds in the contest. A-G also had nine assists, two steals, shot 40% from the field and 13% from three.

Brooks Kissinger dropped in 17 points, had six rebounds, two assists and one steal. Scoring 16 points with three assists and two rebounds was Jacobsen and Bridges had 11 points. Finishing with four points was Drake Zimmerman and Cougar Konzem and Luke Clark each had two.

The Bluejays played at Yutan on Jan. 17. Later in the week they are at Syracuse at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 20.