Bluejays soar to second place at Syracuse Tournament

SYRACUSE – With a 4-1 record, the Ashland-Greenwood wrestling team took second place at the Syracuse Dual Tournament on Jan. 12. The Bluejays defeated Omaha Gross Catholic 48-21, Tri-County 49-24, Louisville 60-12 and Auburn 55-18.

Syracuse won the meet with a 5-0 record and knocked off A-G 42-32.

Wrestling his first matches of the season at 145 pounds was Blaine Christo. The No. 2-rated wrestler at his weight class in Class B went 2-0 with a pair of pins in 2:21 and 3:28 against Brayden Wiesen of Omaha Gross Catholic and Niklas Sorensen of Louisville.

Finishing 5-0 at 138 pounds was his brother Isaac Christo. He had three forfeits and pinned Ayden Swift of Syracuse and Easton Kozeny of Louisville in a 1:08 and a 1:12.

At 170 pounds, Treyton Tweton continues to pile the wins up and went undefeated. All his victories came by pin in 0:12, 5:25 and a 1:05 over Joe Clark of Syracuse, Cooper Stokebrand of Tri-County and Quincy Trent of Louisville.

The last Bluejay wrestler to go undefeated was Jackson Meyers at 152 pounds.

He got pins in 0:41 and 1:31 over Kaden Mumm of Omaha Gross and Nathan Monahan of Louisville. Meyers also got a 13-4 major decision and a 7-6 and 10-8 decision against Tieran Cox of Syracuse, Sean Chase Jr. of Tri County and Logan Sierka of Auburn.

Ty Beetison and Carver Konzem finished with records of 4-1 at 160 and 182 pounds, respectively.

Two of the wins for Ty Beetison were by pin in 0:25 and 1:29 over Ryan Stuhr of Omaha Gross and Owen Hall of Auburn. His third win was an 11-0 major decision against Ibrahim Castillo of Tri County.

Konzem wrestled three matches and also got two forfeits. Both of his wins were by pin in 0:40 and 4:42 over Brody Brandt of Syracuse and Jurgen Baker of Tri County.

Wrestling their way to 3-2 marks were Walker Terry at 106 pounds, Matthew McConnell at 126, Cael Smith at 132 and Jaden Wilsey at 220. Getting three wins on the mat was McConnell, Smith had two and both Wilsey and Terry earned one.

McConnell’s wins were all by pin and Smith had a 13-0 major decision against Peyton DeMello of Syracuse and a pin. Both of the victories for Wilsey and Terry were pins.

Going 2-3 at 120 pounds was Davis Brady. His wins came in A-G’s final two duals against Louisville and Auburn in a 1:02 by pin and a 12-2 major decision over Crew Gulizia of Auburn.

Winning one match at 145 pounds was Coy Beetison. It came via pin in 3:28 over Niklas Sorensen of Louisville.

The Bluejays competed at the David City Invite at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 20. The next day, A-G traveled to Conestoga at 10 a.m. for the Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet.