Bluejays soar past No. 2 Wahoo at home

“We struggled on offense early in the game and that put us behind at the start,” A-G head coach Jacob Mohs said. “We were able to chip away at their double-digit lead in the second quarter and were only down three at the half. We played outstanding in the second half and outscored them 40-15 during that time. Our seniors stepped up and led us while the entire team did a really good job on both ends of the court. I was proud of how we responded to the early adversity and struggles and continued to play our game. It was a great atmosphere and they really fed off the energy of the crowd. We need to play with that type of focus and energy every single game.”