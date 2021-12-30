Bluejays soar past No. 2 Wahoo at home

ASHLAND- In a high-powered matchup of No. 1 against No.2 in Class C-1, the Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team was too much to handle for Wahoo on Dec. 21 at home. After struggling offensively in the first half, the Bluejays dominated the second half, winning 65-43.
“We struggled on offense early in the game and that put us behind at the start,” A-G head coach Jacob Mohs said. “We were able to chip away at their double-digit lead in the second quarter and were only down three at the half. We played outstanding in the second half and outscored them 40-15 during that time. Our seniors stepped up and led us while the entire team did a really good job on both ends of the court. I was proud of how we responded to the early adversity and struggles and continued to play our game. It was a great atmosphere and they really fed off the energy of the crowd. We need to play with that type of focus and energy every single game.”
The Warriors played their best quarter out of the gate in the first. Their defense only allowed four points to a potent Bluejays offense attack while also scoring 12 points.
Midway through the second quarter, Marcus Glock gave Wahoo a 12 point lead at 21-9 after knocking down a shot. A-G would rally after this bucket by going on a 14-6 run.
Two of the buckets during this sequence for the Bluejays were a basket in transition by Dane Jacobsen and a three-pointer by Brooks Kissinger. Heading into halftime, the Warriors still clung to a three-point lead at 28-25.
Out of the break, A-G followed up their strong second with a great third quarter. The Bluejays were eventually able to take the lead for the first time in the game and outscored Wahoo 18-6.
Heading to the final frame, A-G was in control up 43-34.
The Warriors continued to have no answer for the Bluejays stout defense in the fourth with nine points. Parker also caught fire from three in the last quarter for A-G with three made three-pointers, propelling the Bluejays to the 22 point victory.
“We were really solid for a half and felt good about our efforts for a half,” Wahoo head coach Kevin Scheef said. “In the second half, we stopped defending the ball well and allowed them to get to the paint or to the rim. We also stopped moving the ball offensively which led to bad shots and turnovers. It is hard to beat a really good team like Ashland shooting 31% from the field and 50% from the line.”
Cale Jacobsen led A-G with 19 points, five assists, and eight rebounds in the victory. Coming up with 17 points was Evan Shepard, while Parker had 12 points on four made three-pointers and eight rebounds, Brooks Kissinger scored nine points, Cougar Konzem had four points and seven rebounds, and Dane Jacobsen had four points.
The only player in double figures for Wahoo in the contest was Benji Nelson with 11 points, three rebounds, and two steals. Owen Hancock finished with nine points, Myles Simon dropped in seven points, Garrett Gandgenett had six points and eight boards, Glock had four points, and Anthony Simon and Kamron Kasischke both finished with three points.
This week the Warriors took on Class B No. 10 Elkhorn North in the first round of the Bishop Neumann Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27 and the Bluejays played Class B No. 3 Omaha Roncalli on Dec. 28 in their home holiday tournament. Depending on the outcomes of their games Wahoo played either Bishop Neumann or Seward on Dec. 28 and A-G took on either Fremont Bergan or Plattsmouth on Dec. 29.