Bluejays season comes to an end in Subdistrict play

ELKHORN- The season came to an end for the Ashland-Greenwood softball team at the hands of the hot bats of Class B No. 9 Waverly on Oct. 3 in the B-4 Subdistrict at Elkhorn. In total, the Vikings piled up 12 hits and went on to win 10-0 over the Bluejays in six innings.

With one out in the bottom of the first inning, Bree Schefdore was hit by a pitch to give A-G a baserunner. Waverly would get out of the inning without a blemish after recording a strikeout and then Schefdore was caught stealing second base.

In their next at-bat, the Vikings got their first batter of the inning on with a walk. They would bring them around to score with a single to left field.

The freshman Ellie Milburn got the only hit for the Bluejays with a hard grounder to second base in the bottom of the second with one out. A pair of strikeouts by A-G in the next two at-bats left her stranded.

Waverly added to their lead in the third inning with four more runs put up. They would also score two in the fourth and three in the fifth.

In each of their final three at-bats, the Bluejays had one base runner on. In the end, they weren’t able to get the timely hits on the Vikings pitcher Kaylei Denison to advance the baserunners.

Starting the game on the mound was Sofia Dill who went two innings, gave up five earned runs and struck out two batters. Reese Fisher went three innings, surrendered five runs and had three strikeouts.

With a 15-11 record, A-G still had an outside shot at making a District Final in Class B even with the loss. Some upset wins in other Subdistricts on Monday dashed those hopes and the Bluejays just missed the cut.

Despite all of this, the Bluejays still had a strong season with a lot of players getting their first experience as starters. They were also the Capital Conference Runner-Ups.

“What a season,” A-G Softball Social Media said. “From our rock star seniors to our managers who were selfless and willing to help with all aspects of games/practices, we thank you. Thank you for the memorable moments and being a part of the Bluejay program.”