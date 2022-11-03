Bluejays fly high over Bulldogs in first round

ASHLAND – In the first round of the Class C-1 Football Playoffs, the Class C-1 No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood football team had no problems knocking off Auburn at home 35-3 on Oct. 28.

The Bluejays success was spurred by 364 yards of total offense in the contest as their defense held the Bulldogs to 160 yards altogether.

“I like how our players attacked our week of preparation and it showed on Friday night,” A-G Head Coach Ryan Thompson said. “Auburn came out and was ready to play, but our kids adjusted and took control and didn’t look back. Our goal is to earn another week together and we did just that. We are excited to host Boone Central next week and look to earn another game together.”

After not scoring on their first two possessions, A-G was finally able to find the end zone on their third drive. It came on a five-play drive that was capped off with Nathan Upton getting loose for a 43-yard touchdown run.

With a 7-0 lead, the Bluejays put together a nine-play scoring drive going into the locker room. Out of the backfield, Drake Zimmerman found the end zone for A-G from three yards out.

The second extra-point kick made by Payden Alexander of the quarter gave the Bluejays a 14-3 advantage at halftime.

Out of the break, Auburn got the ball first and was forced to punt seven plays later.

A-G started their first possession of the third on the Bulldogs 45-yard line. It took the Bluejays only four plays to score as Upton rushed in for his second touchdown from one yard out to make it 21-3 A-G.

After finding success on the ground, the Bluejays got the passing game going when Dane Jacobsen completed a 52-yard pass to Thomas Spears that went the distance and put A-G up 28-3 heading to the final frame.

The final touchdown for the Bluejays was set up by a forced fumble by Keldon VanLaningham that was recovered by Isaac Nonella. Zimmerman cashed in the turnover for a score four plays later on a two-yard run.

Alexander’s fifth extra point of the contest gave A-G a 32-point lead in the end.

In the game, Jacobsen threw for 169 yards and one touchdown, while completing 10 of 13 passes. On the receiving end of Jacobsen’s throwing score was Spears who had seven catches for 108 yards.

Leading the rushing attack for the Bluejays was Upton who carried the ball 12 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Also finding the end zone twice on the ground with 58 yards of rushing was Zimmerman.

On the defensive side of the ball, Jaxson Hamm had a monster game with 15 tackles and one forced fumble. Both getting eight tackles apiece were Ty Carey and Upton.

Finishing with six tackles were Austyn Cote, Colton Cerveny and Tobin Engelhard, while Landon Sobota and Spears ended up with five. Collecting four tackles and the only sack of the game for A-G was Jaden Wilsey.

As the fourth seed in the Class C-1 Football Playoffs, the Bluejays have another home game in the quarterfinals this week. They take on the fifth seed Boone Central at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Ashland on Nov. 4.