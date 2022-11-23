Bluejays earn All-District football honors

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood football team had 13 players earn All-District status for the C1-1 District. It was the most athletes selected by any of the schools e in the district.

Leading the way on the offensive side of the ball was Braxton Buck who picked up an All-District selection as an offensive lineman. He created gaping holes for Drake Zimmerman, who rushed for 819 yards and also made the cut on the offensive side of the football.

The final selection for All-District on offense was Dane Jacobsen. The junior threw for 1,408 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Defensively, A-G had two linebacker selections for All-District in Jaxson Hamm and Logan Sobota. Racking up 87 tackles and a sack was Hamm and Sobota had 45 tackles to go along with one sack.

At defensive back, the sophomore Thomas Spears also earned All-District honors. He led the team with two interceptions and had 65 tackles.

On the defensive line, Landon Sobota was another star performer as a sophomore. He picked up All-District honors with 38 tackles and one sack.

Ben Harris and Jaden Wilsey took home All-District Honorable Mention for the Bluejays on the offensive line. Running behind them was Nathan Upton who also earned Honorable Mention status after picking up 788 yards rushing.

With the ball being spread around a lot by the A-G offense, both Lleyton West and Isaac Carson earned Honorable Mention at the wide receiver position. Finishing with 284 yards receiving was Carson and West had 222 yards that he gained.

Despite only playing four games due to an ACL injury, Luke Lambert was Honorable Mention All-District as a defensive lineman. He finished with 37 tackles and a team-leading four sacks.