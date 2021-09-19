Blue River struggles to put everything together on road

“Story of the game was our poor defensive play,” Blue River Coach Greg Jahde said. “We committed three straight errors with two outs in the fifth inning which would have ended the game.”

Meagan Jahde, Rhynalds, Schoenrock, and Emily Ewert had one RBI for Blue River in the loss. On the mound, Autumn Lindsley went six innings, had six strikeouts, and gave up one earned run.

Against the Patriots, the Panthers found themselves playing catchup from the start.

With the score 5-0 in the bottom of the third with two outs, Carter reached base with a single to left that scored two. Later on in the inning, Meagan Jahde was walked with the bases loaded making it 5-3.

LV/SS would score four runs in the top of the fourth and held Blue River scoreless during their next two at bats to secure the win.

“We got a lot of girls on, we just couldn’t come up with the key hit,” Greg Jahde said. “I think we are just at a point where we are pressing offensively and defensively. We need to just relax and start having fun.”

Carter led the team with two RBI’s and Jahde had one.