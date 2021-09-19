Blue River struggles to put everything together on road

TEKAMAH – The Blue River Softball team are continuing to try and find ways to win games, after dropping two contests at the Tekamah-Herman triangular on Sept. 7. The Panthers lost to the host 8-7 and then were defeated by Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 9-3.
Against the Tigers, Blue River was able to score six runs in the first. Good offense and taking advantage of mistakes were the main reason.
With two runners on and one out, Sierra Rhynalds doubled to left field scoring Cassandra Ziemba. A single by Carissa Schoenrock to right drove in two more runs and increased Blue River’s advantage out to 3-0.
After a dropped third strike allowed Camryn Kocian to score from third, Emily Ewert singled to centerfield scoring two.
T-H continued to chip away at the deficit throughout the next five innings. They would eventually draw even at 6-6.
In extra innings, both teams started with a runner on third base. After Rylie Carter singled on a bunt, Meagan Jahde grounded out driving in a run and putting the Panthers up 7-6.
Despite having a lead, Blue River wasn’t able to get the job done defensively. The Tigers would score in the bottom half of the inning and after holding the Panthers scoreless in the top of the seventh tacked on another run.
“Story of the game was our poor defensive play,” Blue River Coach Greg Jahde said. “We committed three straight errors with two outs in the fifth inning which would have ended the game.”
Meagan Jahde, Rhynalds, Schoenrock, and Emily Ewert had one RBI for Blue River in the loss. On the mound, Autumn Lindsley went six innings, had six strikeouts, and gave up one earned run.
Against the Patriots, the Panthers found themselves playing catchup from the start.
With the score 5-0 in the bottom of the third with two outs, Carter reached base with a single to left that scored two. Later on in the inning, Meagan Jahde was walked with the bases loaded making it 5-3.
LV/SS would score four runs in the top of the fourth and held Blue River scoreless during their next two at bats to secure the win.
“We got a lot of girls on, we just couldn’t come up with the key hit,” Greg Jahde said. “I think we are just at a point where we are pressing offensively and defensively. We need to just relax and start having fun.”
Carter led the team with two RBI’s and Jahde had one.
Starting the game pitching was Lindsley who had four strikeouts and gave up nine runs in four innings. Aubree Siffring pitched one inning giving up no runs and no hits.
